Inside The NBA D-League National Tryouts In Chicago

A few weeks ago, we told you that the NBA D-League was holding national tryouts in both Chicago and Los Angeles. This past Saturday, in two sold-out events, ballplayers showcased their skills in front of player personnel executives, coaches and industry scouts. While we’ll have more info for you before the D-League Draft in November on the prospects that made some noise, take a minute to check out some photos from the Chicago tryout at Attack Athletics.

Were you there?

