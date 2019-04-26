The ‘Inside The NBA’ Crew Played ‘Jeopardy!’ To Disastrous And Hilarious Results

In recent days, Jeopardy! has been everywhere in the world of sports and culture, with James Holzhauer putting together a wild run of success on the legendary game show. Much has been made of Holzhauer’s interesting strategy and risk tolerance and his performance has spurred conversation about the show in a way that no one has since Ken Jennings. With that as the backdrop, the Inside The NBA crew picked up the mantle on Thursday evening, putting together a trivia contest of their own in the aftermath of Game 6 between the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

As you may expect, things flew off the rails in a hurry with comedic results and all kinds of entertainment despite a lack of “correct” answers.

Considering it was only a one-game night in the NBA Playoffs, Thursday was the perfect evening for this kind of thing and, frankly, no one would have complained if this segment kept going for a half-hour or more. It isn’t a surprise that Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, Ernie Johnson and Shaquille O’Neal would come together to produce hilarity but, in this instance, the revered quartet might have outdone themselves.

Sometimes, basketball drives content for the Inside The NBA panel but, this time around, a lopsided hoops contest led to spectacular fireworks in a non-sports capacity.

