Inside the Torture Chamber

We like to hook up our Dime readers throughout the year, so you know we have something special for the holidays. Starting now, if you purchase a gift subscription to the magazine for somebody else, you get your own one-year subscription for only $12. That’s like less than the price of feeding Big Baby Davis every day between the hours of 3-5 p.m. Check the deal out HERE and take advantage … Now if you like watching Dwight Howard shoot free throws, Magic/Pacers last night was your game. Maybe Indy coach Jim O’Brien agreed with the Orlando announcer who called Roy Hibbert a “foul-committing machine” who has no business guarding Dwight and maybe he didn’t, but Coach’s plan to single-cover Dwight and foul him basically every time he got the ball worked in the sense that the Pacers were in position to win the game late in the fourth quarter. It didn’t work in the sense that Dwight still finished with 21 points (4-10 FG, 13-22 FT) and 23 rebounds and the Magic won … Troy Murphy horse-collared Dwight on one hard foul, and Dwight got a technical for glaring at him. The announcers said Dwight has grown increasingly frustrated with defenders literally going after his neck: “It’s like somebody tapping you on your arm for four hours,” one said. “It’s not that bad, but after four hours, you get real tired of it.” … Jeff Foster managed to mix some flopping into his fouling. The one time it did work, you could hear somebody — either a heckler or Stan Van Gundy, we couldn’t tell — scream, “If Foster can’t play, get him out of the game! He’s AWFUL!” … The Pacers were ahead going into the fourth quarter, but Vince Carter (28 pts) took over right on time. Vince tied it with a pretty bank shot runner along the baseline, and a couple minutes later put the Magic ahead with two free throws. Rashard Lewis added a three, then Vince found J.J. Redick for another open three with two minutes left that was the dagger … The last time Chris Paul faced the Mavs, it was during that rough stretch early in the season when it looked like he would have to score 30 a night just to keep the Hornets competitive. That night, CP3 dropped 39 points and a sub-par (for him) seven assists on Dallas in a win; on Monday he was able to play a more balanced game (20 pts, 16 asts, 5 stls), but a W wasn’t in the cards … Dirk Nowitzki‘s jumper with 58 seconds left put Dallas up by seven, but James Posey responded with a quick three and CP hit Darius Songaila with a perfect cross-court lead pass to bring the Hornets within two. So with 20 seconds to go, Jason Kidd was inbounding at midcourt. Knowing the Hornets had to foul, Kidd sent three Mavs toward the other basket as their defenders followed, leaving Dirk alone with Posey on Dallas’ side. Dirk juked Posey like Miles Austin and Kidd (13 pts, 13 asts) set him up for an easy deuce. Paul missed a three after that, and Jason Terry iced it at the line … Turns out the Warriors were just the matchup the Sixers needed to snap their 12-game losing streak. Philly started its fast lineup against Nellie‘s track squad: Jrue Holiday and Allen Iverson in the backcourt, Andre Iguodala at the three and Thaddeus Young at the four, and Elton Brand coming off the bench while Sam Dalembert started at center. Iverson (20 pts) and Holiday (15 pts) made Monta Ellis (8 pts, 3-14 FG) and Steph Curry (14 pts) look like they were on the last day of a week-long road trip, and the Warriors in general just appeared disinterested and sluggish … And apparently the Warriors don’t have access to scouting reports, game film or cable TV. Anybody who’s watched the Sixers knows Thaddeus Young goes to his left 97% of the time, but GS kept giving it to him and looked surprised when Thad (26 pts, 14 rebs, 3 stls) went off on them like one of the People Under the Stairs … Swear on everything, the words, “Mikki Moore is lighting it up” were spoken during this game. Mikki was hitting his little mid-range jumper for a minute in the first quarter but didn’t do much after that … Other stat lines from Monday: Carmelo dropped 31 points to beat the Thunder, while Kevin Durant had 32 and 10 boards in the loss; Ray Allen scored 18 with five threes in a win at Memphis; and Eric Gordon put up 29 points and five steals in the Clippers’ win over Washington … Just when we trusted the Jazz enough to give them a Top-5 spot in our NBA Hit List power ranking, they lose to the Wolves. At home. Deron Williams was brilliant, pouring in 38 points (14-18 FT) and 13 assists, but Utah had another second-half collapse while getting caught up playing Minnesota’s style instead of their own. Tied with 16 seconds left, Kurt Rambis called Jonny Flynn‘s number, and Flynn (28 pts) drove past Deron for the game-winning layup … We’re out like the foul-committing machine …