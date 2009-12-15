Inside the Torture Chamber

We like to hook up our Dime readers throughout the year, so you know we have something special for the holidays. Starting now, if you purchase a gift subscription to the magazine for somebody else, you get your own one-year subscription for only $12. That’s like less than the price of feeding Big Baby Davis every day between the hours of 3-5 p.m. Check the deal out HERE and take advantage … Now if you like watching Dwight Howard shoot free throws, Magic/Pacers last night was your game. Maybe Indy coach Jim O’Brien agreed with the Orlando announcer who called Roy Hibbert a “foul-committing machine” who has no business guarding Dwight and maybe he didn’t, but Coach’s plan to single-cover Dwight and foul him basically every time he got the ball worked in the sense that the Pacers were in position to win the game late in the fourth quarter. It didn’t work in the sense that Dwight still finished with 21 points (4-10 FG, 13-22 FT) and 23 rebounds and the Magic won … Troy Murphy horse-collared Dwight on one hard foul, and Dwight got a technical for glaring at him. The announcers said Dwight has grown increasingly frustrated with defenders literally going after his neck: “It’s like somebody tapping you on your arm for four hours,” one said. “It’s not that bad, but after four hours, you get real tired of it.” … Jeff Foster managed to mix some flopping into his fouling. The one time it did work, you could hear somebody — either a heckler or Stan Van Gundy, we couldn’t tell — scream, “If Foster can’t play, get him out of the game! He’s AWFUL!” … The Pacers were ahead going into the fourth quarter, but Vince Carter (28 pts) took over right on time. Vince tied it with a pretty bank shot runner along the baseline, and a couple minutes later put the Magic ahead with two free throws. Rashard Lewis added a three, then Vince found J.J. Redick for another open three with two minutes left that was the dagger … The last time Chris Paul faced the Mavs, it was during that rough stretch early in the season when it looked like he would have to score 30 a night just to keep the Hornets competitive. That night, CP3 dropped 39 points and a sub-par (for him) seven assists on Dallas in a win; on Monday he was able to play a more balanced game (20 pts, 16 asts, 5 stls), but a W wasn’t in the cards … Dirk Nowitzki‘s jumper with 58 seconds left put Dallas up by seven, but James Posey responded with a quick three and CP hit Darius Songaila with a perfect cross-court lead pass to bring the Hornets within two. So with 20 seconds to go, Jason Kidd was inbounding at midcourt. Knowing the Hornets had to foul, Kidd sent three Mavs toward the other basket as their defenders followed, leaving Dirk alone with Posey on Dallas’ side. Dirk juked Posey like Miles Austin and Kidd (13 pts, 13 asts) set him up for an easy deuce. Paul missed a three after that, and Jason Terry iced it at the line … Turns out the Warriors were just the matchup the Sixers needed to snap their 12-game losing streak. Philly started its fast lineup against Nellie‘s track squad: Jrue Holiday and Allen Iverson in the backcourt, Andre Iguodala at the three and Thaddeus Young at the four, and Elton Brand coming off the bench while Sam Dalembert started at center. Iverson (20 pts) and Holiday (15 pts) made Monta Ellis (8 pts, 3-14 FG) and Steph Curry (14 pts) look like they were on the last day of a week-long road trip, and the Warriors in general just appeared disinterested and sluggish … And apparently the Warriors don’t have access to scouting reports, game film or cable TV. Anybody who’s watched the Sixers knows Thaddeus Young goes to his left 97% of the time, but GS kept giving it to him and looked surprised when Thad (26 pts, 14 rebs, 3 stls) went off on them like one of the People Under the Stairs … Swear on everything, the words, “Mikki Moore is lighting it up” were spoken during this game. Mikki was hitting his little mid-range jumper for a minute in the first quarter but didn’t do much after that … Other stat lines from Monday: Carmelo dropped 31 points to beat the Thunder, while Kevin Durant had 32 and 10 boards in the loss; Ray Allen scored 18 with five threes in a win at Memphis; and Eric Gordon put up 29 points and five steals in the Clippers’ win over Washington … Just when we trusted the Jazz enough to give them a Top-5 spot in our NBA Hit List power ranking, they lose to the Wolves. At home. Deron Williams was brilliant, pouring in 38 points (14-18 FT) and 13 assists, but Utah had another second-half collapse while getting caught up playing Minnesota’s style instead of their own. Tied with 16 seconds left, Kurt Rambis called Jonny Flynn‘s number, and Flynn (28 pts) drove past Deron for the game-winning layup … We’re out like the foul-committing machine …
Erster! ihr schlampen!
no love for barea? he was the reason they won 23 points in 26 min? How about AI? It looks like he is getting his feet underhim.
Yeah AI had 20 Points, but thats not the reason they won. Whatever the nuggs had a nice Game..
VC > Your Favorite Clutch Player
das heiÃŸt
LIMBO ihr Fo…
VC = Captain No Muscle Tone
Still an All Star, but he doesn’t look like he’s been in a weight room since Toronto…
All No Muscle Tone Team
VC
PP
Toine
Sheed
Z-Bo
with honorary members: Brian Scalabrine, Eddie House and Marcus Williams
VC needs to hook up with Rashard’s trainer.
The All Anorexic Team
Durant
Tayshaun
Mikki Moore
Rondo
Rip Hamilton
AK47, Brewer, Austin Daye, Childress…
I hate how Dwight get’s hammered with a hard foul and it’s cool and then he glares at Murphy he get’s t’d up. Doesn’t make any sense in the real world, but it makes perfect basketball sense.
Hard fouls are part of the game … staring and acting a fool is not. If Howard wants to make a statement, he gets Lewis or whoever is guarding Murphy to let him blow by them and when he does Howard comes over from the weak side help postiion and he hammers Murphy like he humped and dumped his sister … leave the stare downs for the WWE
Uh I dont know about that Vince being on the No Muscle Tone Team cuz u probly hardly see his definition cuz he so covered up all the time..He probaly resembles Kobe’s physique now at the least…But anyway he still able to do off da backboard windwills..and dats just skill and god given talent..everybody dont have to look like D12 and LBJ..as long as u in shape..and dont slack like Shawn Kemp.My Goodness what happened to that man.Gary Payton must be rollin over in his grave, Detlef Shrimp rollin over in his grave, Nate Mcmillan rollin over in his grave, Eric Snow rollin over in his grave lmao..Peace.
that was the biggest joke of a technical foul i’ve ever seen called. dwight get flagrant fouled and pushes murphy’s arm off his neck and gets t’d up. i’m sorry but the double-standard that dwight has to deal with is inexcusable. no one takes 1/4th the beating that this guy does night in and night out. its gonna really suck when he snaps and punches someone in the face and gets suspended for 10 games.
Shawn Kemp rolled over in his GRAVY, that’s damn sure.
And the way they look now, Nate and Snow also had their share of rolls and gravy. Don’t know about the Shrimp and the Glove, though we’re certain GP’s mouth is always in shape.
Brenda Wright! Ugh. Almost forgot the most anorexic looking of them all. Fuck the “N”, the name sounds about right. lol
Lol if the league started called fouls on dwight like they do on lebron, he’ll start averaging 30 and start’s being called, “the king.”
Dwight was “acting a fool?” Really? I wonder if half the people who comment really ever watch the games. That’s the beauty of League Pass. Invest in it. You’ll be more valuable to the world. If Ron-Ron or Sheed were fouled like that, I’ll bet you your minimum wage that good ole’ Troy would have been laid out. Dude straight wrapped both his arms around Dwight’s upper body and proceeded to hang on after the play was over. Dwight pushed Troy’s arms off him and then perma-scowled at him for a sec. Dwight’s temperment is a hell of a lot better that 3/4 of the league. Dude gets T’d up for that. Good ole’ Troy almost didn’t get anything except a foul. Refs realized they made a mistake and double T’d Dwight and Troy to save face. Lame.
I guarantee Dwight’s gonna lose it from these hard fouls one day, and (insert your favorite player) is going to wish he looked like Anderson Verajao and Brian Scalabrine’s love child. Dude is gong to BEAST somebody. You can tell in his body language.
It’s insane what a lot of the centers in the league have to put up with as far as fouls go. Dwight getting a foul for LOOKING at someone, come on. This league is getting pussier and pussier every fucking day, soon there will only be big guys who are like Vergina in the league, flopping around like they are on ice and spending most of the time on the ground. Even a guy I hate, Kenrick Perkins, gets horribly abused by the refs. These refs are just horrible in this league.
let Vince get a full offseason down in orlando with their trainer and he will def not be on the all no muscle team, he gonna be diesel as shit just like dwight, lewis, pietrus, etc
Uh? What exactly is Minnys “style” that the Jazz got caught up in?
Lazy writing DIME, don’t just quote the home announcers after their team loses twice to a horrible team. The Jazz were out hustled and out worked (again)on their home court. Simple as that.
I think the refs are letting it be known NOW that come playoff time Dwight is going to get abused and they aint going to do much..
Dude takes a beating but gets called for ticky tack shit on the other side.. biased.. and the refs know who to take out of games to keep it even.. Cant say its all the time but dude gets into foul trouble WAY TOO MUCH.. we’re talkin first 5 minutes of a game and hes in foul trouble.. plus hes a vet now.. he knows how to keep himself in games..
A tech for looking at someone?? Damn how soft its gotten.. refs are a joke.. there isnt one i would care to see in real life.. and if i did i would talk MAJOR SHIT.. even to Bravetta’s old ass..
lol Posterboy15
FYI. IT’S NOT THE REFS. TOP OF THE FOOD CHAIN. EVERYONE’S FAVORITE SMILE. MR STERN TAKE A BOW PLEASE. YOU’VE BECOME DAVID”WWB”STERN. IT’S TIME YOU’VE ALSO DONE MORE THAN ENOUGH FOR THE GAME. YOU’LL BE FOREVER REMEMBERED. THERE’LL BE NO ONE BETTER. I ACTUALLY DIDN’T MIND THE REPLACEMENT REFS. IT GAVE THE LEAGUE A FRESH LOOK. OFFICIATE THE GAME DON’T CONTROL. SOME REFS ARE BLIND, TO OLD TO GET IN GOOD POSITION, OR JUST PLAIN OLD BITTER THEIR TEAMS STINK. THEY HATE EVERYONE IN THE LEAGUE AS IS BECAUSE THEY MAKE MORE THAN THEM. IT MAKES FOR A UNPLEASURABLE WORK ENVIRONMENT. WHO CARES THOUGH AS LONG AS EVERYONE UP TOP STAYS RICH & EVERYONE ELSE LOSES MONEY. I’M WAITING FOR AN N.B.A. TEAM TO SIGN HULK HOGAN OR MR.T NEXT. PROBABLY THE KNICKS. JONATHAN BENDER. SERIOUSLY BEFORE ANYBODY ELSE. HIM & SHAUN LIVINGSTON BEFORE ANYBODY ELSE. THAT’S WHAT FRIENDS ARE FORRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR.
No mention of the 11 game win streak or Ray Allen’s big shot? Plus Paul Pierce’s description of that play was great………..
funny that your all anoraxic team has players who have broader shoulders than 98% of the guys posting on here. VC isn’t on that team, PP isn’t anymore either. andrei kirilenko is 240 this year so you can take him off of your anoraxic team. who is in the no muscle tone team is glen davis and boris diaw andre miller is on the edge
Sorry to say guys. Mr. Donaghy was telling the truth about some of the things he said. It plain for everyone to see. Smile your on candid tv. Everyone from the
commentators,analysts,players,GM’S,Fans,bloggers. Are disgusted with how the league has shaped. David Stern has never dribbled the ball anywhere. Can something change please before it’s to late. It looks like a shipwreck. It such a business. If people really want a change. Voice the opinions stronger & do something about it. It’s gotten so bad we have Heroes & Villians. All that’s missing is the costumes & Marvel trading cards
Anyone else noticed how Melo always has a big game against Durrant ?? It’s like he takes it real personal, remember them trading buzzer beater.