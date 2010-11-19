Internal Blazers Memo: How To Deal With Oden & Roy Injuries

You always know something like this is bound to happen, but it’s rare the public gets a view into the corporate mindset. With that said, the homies over at Blazersedge have obtained an internal corporate memo from the Portland Trail Blazers with instructions for staff members regarding how to deal with fans who are upset about recent injuries to Greg Oden and Brandon Roy.

Here’s the full text of the memo:

Q: I want out of my seats.

A: We will accept your cancellation although we hope you do stay with us as the team needs our support more than ever.

Q: You sat on this information and knew all along. You just waited to tell us until you sold seasons and packages.

A: This news is surprising and disappointing. I’d like to send you a copy of the press conference from last night where our medical staff speaks specifically to the nature and timeline of Greg’s most recent injury. Please take a look and then let’s speak again.

Q: The medical staff does not know what they are doing.

A: We have the utmost confidence in our medical staff. Injuries are part of this game.

Q: The season is done.

A: This is very disappointing for all of us. Greg is family and we all feel like we’ve been hit in the gut. What I do know is that this team has faced adversity before and has risen to the challenge. We have a deep roster full of guys who simply don’t quit.

Q: Greg’s career is over.

A: Greg is family and we believe in him. He is just 22 and one of the hardest workers. He wants nothing more than to play and make Portland proud.

Q: How do you know that he’ll be back?

A: We can’t be certain. What we do know for certain is that he has our full commitment as an organization to support him in his comeback.

Q: What about Brandon, will he ever be the same?

A: Brandon has evolved his game in each season he’s been with us. He is a smart and skilled player and if he needs to evolve his game again, he will.

According to Blazersedge, a team spokesperson confirmed the authenticity of the memo on Thursday night, but declined further comment.

