Interview with the Nuggets’ Jordan Hamilton

It’s only a matter of time before Denver Nuggets rookie swingman Jordan Hamilton makes his mark in the NBA. Even though he may be struggling for minutes and shots right now, Hamilton’s time will come – there’s no doubt about that. While Jordan may have a ways to go on the court, he is already an all-star in terms of his sneaker collection. When it comes to copping exclusive kicks, this L.A. native is a grizzled vet.

Just days before his first NBA season officially got underway, we got up with Jordan in his L.A. apartment to check out the heat he was lining up for his rookie year. You can see it over at the Foot Locker Unlocked Blog.