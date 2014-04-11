Introducing The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic Collection

The 13th annual Jordan Brand Classic is going down in Brooklyn on April 18, and today, the Jordan Brand officially introduced what the players will be wearing when they take the Barclays Center floor.

The 2014 Jordan Brand Classic Collection features limited edition Jordan Melo M10s–one with a black-based upper; the other white–that sport a New York City-inspired pattern on the collar. The uniforms will also have this same gold-accented graphic depiction of the cityscape.

Both sneakers will release on April 18 for $165 at Flight 23 at Footaction, House of Hoops Harlem, Nike Town New York and House of Hoops Fulton. In addition, on April 12, Cityscape Tees will also be available for $35.

Featuring 26 of the country’s top high school prospects, the game will be nationally televised at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN2, and fans can still get tickets at all Ticketmaster locations, the Barclays Center box office, online at ticketmaster.com, or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Check out the rest of the collection below and let us know what you think.

