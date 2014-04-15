First Look: The Nike SB x Jordan I With Lance Mountain

04.15.14 4 years ago

Today, we got an official look at the upcoming collaboration between the Nike SB and Air Jordan lines, which has spawned a truly unique sneaker. Featuring two separate colorways that are both painted on, wearing away over time to reveal something else entirely, the Nike SB x Jordan I collaboration was designed by famed skater Lance Mountain, finally cashing in on the longtime cult following the Air Jordan I has had among skaters.

During a 1987 video featuring Mountain, the skater helped set a trend by rocking different colored sneakers, different colored Jordans… and finally, nearly 30 years later, we’re coming full circle with this release. The two colorways at first seem rather dull. But as you can hear them tell it in the video below, as time wears away at the shoes, their real colors come to the surface. Both the black/red and black/royal colorways are painted over with black or white paint and, in time, become unique to every owner.

The Nike SB x Jordan I is releasing on June 7 in limited quantities at select Nike SB retailers and nike.com. Check out images of the sneaker below, as well as a video on its inspiration, and stay tuned for more.

