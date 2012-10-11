Introducing The Jordan CP3.VI Nitro-Inspired Colorways

Fast. Quick. Explosive. The Accelerator.is a lot of things, but at the core of his basketball game, he’s still a super quick point guard who makes key decisions faster than just about anyone else in the game. His new signature sneaker, the Jordan CP3.VI , is built off this, and now we’re getting a look at three new colors scheduled to drop later this month. The “Nitro-inspired” colorways are all based off CP3’s love of fast cars and inspired by L.A. street racing.

A hyperfuse-constructed upper and a low-cut collar help make this Paul’s lightest shoe yet. The sneaker also features strategically placed flex grooves on the outsole, and a compression molded Phylon midsole and Podulon technology in the forefoot to help provide support and flexibility amidst hard cuts and change of direction.

While these three colorways won’t be available nationwide until November, if you’re in L.A. – where they’ll be releasing for $125 – you’ll have a crack at them early on October 21.

