Getty Image

With the Big Ten Tournament underway and most of the college basketball world looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament, Friday’s game between Iowa State and Oklahoma didn’t receive a ton of attention.

If it did, though, most of the focus likely centered on Oklahoma’s Trae Young, as the future lottery pick has been utterly absurd in his first (and likely only) season of college action in Norman.

However, it seems likely that Young will not be the impetus for the best play of the night in the Big 12, as fellow freshman and opposing guard Lindell Wigginton decided to grab that spot for himself. In the first half, Wigginton split the defense at the top of the key, elevated for a fantastic dunk (with defensive attention paid to him) and landed hard on the floor after completing it.