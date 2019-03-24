Getty Image

In an NCAA Tournament that’s lacked the excitement it’s known for, Tennessee and Iowa decided to remind everybody why we love it so much. Early on it appeared as if the Volunteers were going to run all over the Hawkeyes on the way to a smooth and easy Sweet 16 bid. A popular Final Four pick, the Vols have been one of the best teams in the country this year and looked the part early.

They made plays and jumped out to a huge lead. At one point they led 44-19 in the first half and it didn’t’ seem like Iowa getting back within single digits was even possible, as Admiral Schofield and company imposed their will.