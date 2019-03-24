Tennessee Survives Iowa’s 25-Point Comeback To Win In Overtime And Make The Sweet 16

03.24.19 45 mins ago

Getty Image

In an NCAA Tournament that’s lacked the excitement it’s known for, Tennessee and Iowa decided to remind everybody why we love it so much. Early on it appeared as if the Volunteers were going to run all over the Hawkeyes on the way to a smooth and easy Sweet 16 bid. A popular Final Four pick, the Vols have been one of the best teams in the country this year and looked the part early.

They made plays and jumped out to a huge lead. At one point they led 44-19 in the first half and it didn’t’ seem like Iowa getting back within single digits was even possible, as Admiral Schofield and company imposed their will.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSIOWA HAWKEYESNCAA TournamentTENNESSEE VOLUNTEERS
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.22.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.19.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

03.18.19 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

03.18.19 6 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

03.15.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

03.12.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP