Is Al Jefferson An All-Star?

While the Timberwolves keep rolling, 9-2 so far this month, you’d be crazy not to notice Al Jefferson and the numbers that he is putting up. Nothing has really changed since the beginning of the year, only now Big Al is putting up gaudy stat lines in Ws instead of Ls.
With Western Conference coaches’ All-Star ballots due on Tuesday, Jefferson decided to leave a lasting impression for coaches checking SportsCenter and the box score to the tune of 39 points on 55% shooting (16-of-29), along with nine rebounds in a win over the Bulls.
“I hope he gets in,” teammate Randy Foye said. “He deserves it. He’s the leader of this team. He’s the leading scorer, the leading rebounder and we’re one of the hottest teams in the NBA. All of us know he’s an All-Star. If he doesn’t get in, it’s just probably because the other guys are on TV more.”
Looking at his numbers this season, 22.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in only 36 minutes a night, Jefferson has finally helped the franchise turn the corner in the post-KG era.
Do you think Jefferson is an All-Star?
Source: Star Tribune
YES…2nd best center in the west behind Yao.
without a doubt he’s an allstar…prolly one of the most underrated big men in the leauge..i personaly think he should be starting over amare
he’s an all star in my books, but he likely won’t make it because he’s on a losing team
No.
If he was somewhere other than the tundra that is Minnesota, this wouldn’t even be a question. Of course he deserves to be there.
does he deserve it? yup… would he get in… maybe…
HE HAS TO BE!
yes he deserves…
will he get the nod w/ guys like shaq, memo, yao, bynum out there? prob not :/
Dude really deserves it. He has been shouldering serious weight. Still with politics and popularity I don’t know if he will get that nod.
It’s going to be 1 to 3 serious snubs this year.
Remembering last year how it was supposedly Jose Calderon.
Pimpin ain’t even up for being a “possible” snub this year.
hells yeah
Definitely.
NO. I’m going to go with the Jeff Van Gundy school of thought this year for all-star selections since there are so many worthy players. If you’re team isn’t a winning team then you’re not an all-star. Sorry.
It’s not to say Jefferson isn’t worthy. He is. He is a top 3 center in the West but I don’t like rewarding losing. I hate that the all-star game is about popularity just as much as I hate that it about stats. In my opinion it should be about putting up stats on a winning team.
did anyone hear payton say duncan didnt deserve to start and amare did??? that was retarded webber and kenny laugh at his face for that.
It would be a shame if he didn’t get in. Dude quietly goes about his work, and beasts most of the L in the process.
Not rewarding losing and punishing good players for being on bad teams are different. I think players on the Suns and Pistons should be left off because they have been losing too much based on their potential. On the other hand Big Al and Danny Granger should be in despite being on bad teams.
hell yea he should be in but because they are still a losing team and no one really watches the Wolves kinda kills it for him. he is a good player no matter the team. i hope the dudes career isnt marred by being on bad teams his whole career while putting up all star numbers. dude has comeinto his own and is domintaing opposing bigs in the league
I have to agree with what was said about the losing.
Its much easier to put up big numbers on a bad team (see Kevin durant)
But to be an all star you should be putting up numbers, making your teammates better and getting Ws.
Granted he has been doing that in the last month, but its too little too late for this season.
not sure
the games i have watched him in i would say hell no. but watching his box scores i realize cat has had a few bad games. he’s a maybe.
Al Jefferson is an Allstar it really is a shame he plays on such a weka team. The question is if he is so nice though, why can’t they just play off him?
Wolves are apparently the hottest team in ’09 so hopefully dude gets some love from the coaches
moxwest
always said that about good numbers on bad teams
agree 100% on that
I’m not sure how Calderon is getting slagged by clown shoes in post #9.
He’s missed 11 games due to injury. But aside from that his scoring is up over last year, he’s 3rd in the league in assists & leading the league (again) in assist to turnover ratio, he’s shooting 51% from the field, 46% from behind the arc and hasn’t missed a free throw since last year.
But you’re probably right about him not being an all-star.
he’s been an allstar since he joined the wolves (in my book)
Amare should start because the game is in Phoenix, the game is for the fans (I don’t think he should start on merit).
Al jefferson should be there, but when do centers really do anything in that game ??
Maybe. Probably not. His team just doesn’t win enough.
Considering there are 9 teams in the West that are blowing the rest of them out of the water, there are 8 other centers and 8 other power forwards to take the spot. You’re telling me that Pau Gasol couldn’t score 5 more ppg if he wasn’t sharing the floor with Derek Fisher, Kobe, and Andrew Bynum? Pshhh.
Tell him to shave, and we can talk.
how far do u think a combo of al jeff + pierce + allen would go in the playoffs (plus the other pieces that were a part of the KG – jefferson trade).
HELL YEAH he deserves the All Star nod.
only 4 players in the NBA that averages 20/10. Dhow, TD, CP3 and AL JEFF…
With Minny making a nice run the last few games, this will definately leave the coaches a lasting impression.
No question that he should be an all-star. I think it’s ridiculous that he gets screwed over just because the team doesn’t do well. He also doesn’t get that much attention because he isn’t flashy. He’s way more exciting to watch than Duncan though. I don’t know why Yao gets so much credit. The guy really isn’t that good. Jefferson dominates him so badly every time they play.