Is Al Jefferson An All-Star?

While the Timberwolves keep rolling, 9-2 so far this month, you’d be crazy not to notice Al Jefferson and the numbers that he is putting up. Nothing has really changed since the beginning of the year, only now Big Al is putting up gaudy stat lines in Ws instead of Ls.

With Western Conference coaches’ All-Star ballots due on Tuesday, Jefferson decided to leave a lasting impression for coaches checking SportsCenter and the box score to the tune of 39 points on 55% shooting (16-of-29), along with nine rebounds in a win over the Bulls.

“I hope he gets in,” teammate Randy Foye said. “He deserves it. He’s the leader of this team. He’s the leading scorer, the leading rebounder and we’re one of the hottest teams in the NBA. All of us know he’s an All-Star. If he doesn’t get in, it’s just probably because the other guys are on TV more.”

Looking at his numbers this season, 22.6 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in only 36 minutes a night, Jefferson has finally helped the franchise turn the corner in the post-KG era.

Do you think Jefferson is an All-Star?

Source: Star Tribune