Is Ben Woodside an NBA Player?

If you had to name the NCAA player who splashed 60 points in a single outing this year and scored more than any other individual during the first round of the tournament, who would you think it was? Blake Griffin? James Harden?



It was North Dakota State PG Ben Woodside, a 5-11 senior who hung 37 points against Kansas’ Sherron Collins in Round One. If Collins left for the pro’s after this season, odds are he’d go somewhere in the second round. He’s a sparkplug who is strong enough to take a beating in the paint. And Woodside was noticeably quicker than Collins.

From DraftExpress’ NCAA live blog…

We hate to beat a dead horse, but Ben Woodside’s crossover and first step is getting him to wherever he wants on the floor, and is allowing him to make a living inside the paint and at the free throw line. He doesn’t even really need to use a screen, he’s just turning on the jets and blowing past whoever is on him in pure one on one situations.

Woodside could very well be one of the three quickest guards in the nation – he proved it in Round One. Plus, he also proved that he’s a master of drawing fouls. He was getting defenders off-balance and making them pay time and time again. He went to the line 10 times against KU, and averaged just over 8 free throws per game over the course of the season. When he decimated Stephen F. Austin for 60 points, he shot 30-35 from the stripe.

But even if as quick as Collins and better at drawing fouls, Woodside is still absent from the major NBA Draft projections. He’s in a pretty deep point guard pool this year, having to compete with this laundry list of PG’s who have played at a higher level of competition for years and have a size advantage: Jeff Teague, Jonny Flynn, Eric Maynor, Willie Warren, Ty Lawson, Stephen Curry, Darren Collison, A.J. Price, Curtis Jerrells, Tyrese Rice, Toney Douglas, Lester Hudson and some foreign guys.

Woodside deserves a look at the big-time, but will he get past the summer camps?