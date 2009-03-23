Is Ben Woodside an NBA Player?

If you had to name the NCAA player who splashed 60 points in a single outing this year and scored more than any other individual during the first round of the tournament, who would you think it was? Blake Griffin? James Harden?
It was North Dakota State PG Ben Woodside, a 5-11 senior who hung 37 points against Kansas’ Sherron Collins in Round One. If Collins left for the pro’s after this season, odds are he’d go somewhere in the second round. He’s a sparkplug who is strong enough to take a beating in the paint. And Woodside was noticeably quicker than Collins.
From DraftExpress’ NCAA live blog…
We hate to beat a dead horse, but Ben Woodside’s crossover and first step is getting him to wherever he wants on the floor, and is allowing him to make a living inside the paint and at the free throw line. He doesn’t even really need to use a screen, he’s just turning on the jets and blowing past whoever is on him in pure one on one situations.
Woodside could very well be one of the three quickest guards in the nation – he proved it in Round One. Plus, he also proved that he’s a master of drawing fouls. He was getting defenders off-balance and making them pay time and time again. He went to the line 10 times against KU, and averaged just over 8 free throws per game over the course of the season. When he decimated Stephen F. Austin for 60 points, he shot 30-35 from the stripe.
But even if as quick as Collins and better at drawing fouls, Woodside is still absent from the major NBA Draft projections. He’s in a pretty deep point guard pool this year, having to compete with this laundry list of PG’s who have played at a higher level of competition for years and have a size advantage: Jeff Teague, Jonny Flynn, Eric Maynor, Willie Warren, Ty Lawson, Stephen Curry, Darren Collison, A.J. Price, Curtis Jerrells, Tyrese Rice, Toney Douglas, Lester Hudson and some foreign guys.
Woodside deserves a look at the big-time, but will he get past the summer camps?
He’ll get drafted and he’ll get on a team and then he’ll get cut when they realize he’s too small and a fraction of a step too slow.
Chris Quinn.
Damn AK, you have a big fan here.. Did you steal his lunch money or something?
Anyone remember Jared Jordan…. that dude was nice and didn’t crack the pros. I hope this guy gets a shot though
no he’ll probably end up in a seccond or third rate european country get 25 ppg for a year go to spain or something and ride the pine on the bench
I think her should get a look somewhere for sure… He goes to the rack hard and can shoot… He’ll definately be a liability against beigger guards though…
Woodside has to learn to be a better passing pg. With his size, his ceiling is to be like TJ Ford (believe it or not, TJ used to pass)… and not too many teams are looking for a 2-guard with pg-size…
Hey Dimemag,
Nice to see Jared Jordan doing it up in D-League but it is what it is… D-LEAGUE. I haven’t seen anyone come from D-League and dominate. Jamario Moon might be the best D-League player ever. That’s saying a lot.
Even still, I’m convinced Jared can play and should be on a roster period. He’s better than JJ Barea out in Dallas IMO.
Ric, Is your opinion just from the NCAA tourney game? Most of the year he was in the top 10 nationwide in assists. In games throughout the year, he did what the team needed: score or assist. In the KU game, he needed to score. He had double digit assists 4 times this year.
Woody was top 5 in assists all year.
Woody destroyed collins, and blew by every person kansas threw at him.
Woody has a wicked hesitation step, that you just cant teach.
Woody has confidence, swagger and is a classy, hard working kid *(unlike 90% of the nba)*
Was at the Kansas-NDSU game Woodside and Collins were in a shootout. (37-31) Woodside was one point off the opening round scoring record. Woodside never guarded Collins, but he was killling Collins when he tried to guard him.
I got a feeling if this guy gets his chance he will make some team in the nba very happy. jason williams makes his living playing in the nba. bens a bettter shooter and quicker and d didnt keep jw in the league
I don’t think the question is whether he can score, but whether he can defend. Sherron Collins had an awesome game too. Can Woodside ever defend above average PGs like Devin Harris, Mo Williams, Jameer Nelson, let alone the elites like Paul and Williams?
Woodside will get drafted
I just caught onto this guy after he walked all over Collins, hes from a no name college, and has not been on anyones radar, so that’s how it stands. Recognition is everything, it’s easier for everyone to say his size is the handicap. But he is scoring at will, and that hesitation move, is pretty elusive to defend. Unteachable, one has to figure it out on his own. The best I ever saw was a guy out of calgary, he could go from almost full speed, stop then keep going somehow, it was his signature move. Knowone could defend that.
I’m not sure why Sherron Collins could be drafted and Woodside just ignored. And I think Woodside played the whole 40 minutes with less of a team. Aldridge is that good.
There is plenty of speed and quickness in the NBA, but does that translate into scoring? On one hand you have guys like Gerald Green and Jamario Moon, who just cannot get it done. Then you have guys like Steve Nash and John Stockton who take it to the next level, and these guys never had the speed.
Woodside on the right team is a very good fit off the bench, starting? Only on a team with a very good big man to spread the floor.
But a very interesting player to watch and see how he does from here.
Bottom line, Collins offers nothing that Woodside doesn’t they are equally comparable overall talent wise. Woodside is worth the risk.
I’m from ND and Ive talked to Woodside before and he really wanted to play European basketball ever since he was five and he would take that chance if possible but hell play in the nba if he is offered a good future.
ben woodside had 28 points and 7 assists in 16 minutes, versus a pretty shit team but thats still really impressive
They have been telling Ben Woodside his whole life that he can’t play at every level. Ben woodside will play in the NBA this season and you can take that to the bank!