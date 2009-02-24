Is Nate Robinson an NBA Starter?

Right now, Nate Robinson is owned by less than 29% of fantasy basketball players who host their leagues on ESPN.com. I’m no fantasy guru, but I have to imagine that the reason that number isn’t closer to 50% (or beyond) is because Nate doesn’t start for the Knicks. His numbers are pretty strong – 17.1 ppg, 45% FG, 81.7% FT, 1.8 3PG, 4.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.5 spg and only 1.7 turns per game.
From a fantasy perspective, what’s the difference between Nate and Eric Gordon? EG’s tallying 15.3 ppg, 44.7% FG, 86.6% FT, 1.6 3PG, 2.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 turns per game. But he’s owned by more than 70% of players on ESPN. So what gives?
Maybe this is the psychology behind a fantasy owner, who is twice as likely to pick someone up if they’re consistently in the starting lineup than if they’re not.
That brings up a good question: should Nate start? In his last six games, he’s dropped 30 or more on four occasions for a cool 30-point average. He’s improved drastically at running an offense. In November and December, he averaged 2.4 turnovers per night. In January and February, he’s put up 0.9 tpg and then 1.5 tpg respectively. And in February, he’s jumped his assists per night up to 5.2 per game.
However, his impressive numbers shouldn’t necessitate a start. Red Auerbach thought John Havlicek was one of his best players, but he continued to bring him off the bench for energy and match-up reasons. That’s got to be the realization for fantasy owners: though Nate is coming off the bench, it’s not because Mike D’Antoni thinks that he has five better players on his roster. It’s part of his strategy.
Nate is a great 6th man. As you alluded to, what he brings off the bench is energy that’s needed to continue to the pace of D’Antoni’s offense.
Nate Robinson is the mo fuc@in man!! He’s the only entertaining player on the Knicks. David Lee just rebounds and Al Harrington just talks about shopping at K-mart while jacking up an insane amount of points. Isiah Thomas did three things righ for the Knicks orginization and their names are 1. nate robinson 2. David Lee and 3. Wilson Chandler. When he came in the cupboard was bare and he left Walsh some nice toys to play with.
I def. think Nate is starter quality but he seems to enjoy and produce well in his position right now.
D’Anthony’s system is the best thing that could have ever happened to Nate.
I think Nate belongs on the bench and should always be a bench player. You cited his increased aptitude at running an offense, but the truth is Nate is a gunner, who would definitely be at his most effective energizing a team on the second unit.
Nate can kill stats. If you look at his early January games, he couldn’t break 30% shooting if his life depended on it. It’s hard for me to trust him to be consistent. Same damn problem I have with Billups…
If Nate is put into the starting lineup who would be the Knicks back up PG
Bringing Nate off the bench let’s im play PG/SG…
If he started wouldn’t it be a little more difficult to get Duhon the rest he needs?
I would ask this question in about 2-3 weeks when he is off the high from All-Star weekend.
One thing Nate has proven is he is not consistent. Hell of an entertainer and very likable but not a consistent 20+ ppg type of guy.
Gotta love Krypto-Nate but ’til he has proven himself for more than a week or two, I ain’t jumping on that train.
Ya’ll beter get on board. The only reason he was slumping earlier this season is because he was just coming off an injury. At the start of the season he was also balling.
I picked Granger, Al Jeff, and Bynum 1-2-3 this year. I got Jameer at the 6th round I think. Nate was my 12th pick. We all know what happened to those first 4 names, and I’m leading my fantasy league right now because KryptoNate has been a great source of rebs, stls, pts, and threes.
I didn’t really looked at whether a dude would start, although that plays a part. I picked based on breakout year potential (That’s why I picked Danny G and Al Jeff over Matrix, and Devin Harris was my 7th pick). I knew Nate wouldn’t start but I knew that he was gonna get a lot of burn.
I’ve been watching Nate’s numbers and his game and he is playing some great basketball. His passing has really improved and so has his 3pt shooting. He has been one of the most effective PG’s in the east over the last month.
Like Devin Harris or Mo Williams, Nate is not a traditional pass first PG but he is very effective as the primary ball handler. That said, he still works best as a 6th man who is brought in to add instant (but unbalanced) offence. Duhon does a better job of running a balanced offense and should remain the starting PG.
Nate Robinson is not a starter. Period.
From the New York Times:
Will Ferrell, one of Knicks guard Nate Robinson’s favorite actors, was sitting courtside, which only pushed his needle further into the red. The Garden’s public-address system blasts Ferrell’s “shake-and-bake” catchphrase (from the film “Talladega Nights”) after nearly every Robinson basket. Robinson made sure to involve Ferrell in the fun. They slapped hands as Robinson jogged up court after a 3-pointer in the third quarter. Minutes later, Robinson made another 3-pointer and drew a foul — but detoured to Ferrell’s seat for a fist-bump and an exchange of “shake-and-bake!” greetings before shooting the free throw. “I was so like energized, ready to play,” Robinson said of Ferrell’s presence. “It’s weird. I wanted to play good for my team, for the fans but definitely for him. So he can hear as many shake-and-bakes as he can.”
nate is owned by 81 percent of yahoo leagues
he might be going through a great stretch right now but the knicks are still better off with Duhon running the point. He’s too small to play SG so i’ll say No. He shouldnt be a starter.
Nate is a good backup.He is NOT a starter.He putting up good numbers but who dont in that system.There is no rule but shoot the fucking ball.Good sparkplug off the bench which is why thats what the fuck he plays.He dont even play point half the time he at the 2.
He the new Barbosa for Dantoni.Nothing more or less.
Nate Rob is a BUM when it comes to defense… he doesn’t deserve more than $6mil a year… i say 5 years at $33mil at most… he can NOT guard a deadly shooter… he can guard slashers but not SHOOTERS!!! they just shit on him over and over
career bench player, nothing wrong with that though
I’m so sick of people thinking Nate is so great when he has a couple of good games, and NO leave his ass on the bench.
To answer your question: YES.
Works well off the bench…for now.
Taller players can shoot over him but he can be a dynamite on-ball defender.
His height = only weakness
@dennis
He hasn’t just had a “couple of good games” — he’s had an outstanding month, and a good season despite a horrible period between Xmas and mid-January. Nate might not be as good as some say he is, but he’s not a novelty act…he’s a very talented ballplayer and the only guy on the Knicks that can create on his own.
nate is my dude ..of course he a starter
yo Nate should start but he is fine of the bench like a spark…like a pit ready to get loose,
When your given the go ahead by your coach to shoot freely you will average alot of points…The Wizards should really give Nick Young that treatment im telling you if he is seasoned right he could be a poor man’s Kobe no bull just check out the skills he possesses.