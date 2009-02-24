Is Nate Robinson an NBA Starter?

Right now, Nate Robinson is owned by less than 29% of fantasy basketball players who host their leagues on ESPN.com. I’m no fantasy guru, but I have to imagine that the reason that number isn’t closer to 50% (or beyond) is because Nate doesn’t start for the Knicks. His numbers are pretty strong – 17.1 ppg, 45% FG, 81.7% FT, 1.8 3PG, 4.2 rpg, 3.9 apg, 1.5 spg and only 1.7 turns per game.

From a fantasy perspective, what’s the difference between Nate and Eric Gordon? EG’s tallying 15.3 ppg, 44.7% FG, 86.6% FT, 1.6 3PG, 2.5 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 2.0 turns per game. But he’s owned by more than 70% of players on ESPN. So what gives?



Maybe this is the psychology behind a fantasy owner, who is twice as likely to pick someone up if they’re consistently in the starting lineup than if they’re not.

That brings up a good question: should Nate start? In his last six games, he’s dropped 30 or more on four occasions for a cool 30-point average. He’s improved drastically at running an offense. In November and December, he averaged 2.4 turnovers per night. In January and February, he’s put up 0.9 tpg and then 1.5 tpg respectively. And in February, he’s jumped his assists per night up to 5.2 per game.

However, his impressive numbers shouldn’t necessitate a start. Red Auerbach thought John Havlicek was one of his best players, but he continued to bring him off the bench for energy and match-up reasons. That’s got to be the realization for fantasy owners: though Nate is coming off the bench, it’s not because Mike D’Antoni thinks that he has five better players on his roster. It’s part of his strategy.