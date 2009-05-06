Is Officiating Badly Skewed For LeBron?

When LeBron took that momentum-changing charge against Joe Johnson last night, he clearly had his feet set, and they were positioned outside of the restricted area. The refs whistled JJ for the charge, correctly. But watching that highlight earlier today, some people in the Dime office suggested that it wouldn’t have mattered if it was actually a block on LBJ because the refs would still have given King James the call.



Over at True Hoop, there’s some statistical evidence behind the refs’ love affair with James.



Did you know LeBron James has not committed a foul yet in the Hawks/Cavs series? This is dumbfounding to me, and truly an expression of the disparity in officiating in the NBA. He has played 196 Minutes and committed five fouls. Come on. We’ve all seen LeBron’s game. While he is a virtuoso on offense, he hacks more than an asthmatic in the veterinarian’s office on defense. I don’t mind hard fouls and like to see great ball like in Boston vs. Chicago or Portland vs. Houston. But when the referee disparity grows that great, it hurts the overall game and commitment of opponents. What are your thoughts on this atrocity? Even D. Wade didn’t get this much help versus Dallas back in the day.

That rant comes from the Celtics blog, PerkIsABeast. And the author, Carl Spackler isn’t entirely wrong. Like Kobe, Wade, CP3 and even Dwight Howard, LeBron gets superstar calls when he’s going to the basket. It’s a fact of the game.

But when it comes to his supposedly heinous crimes on the other end of the floor going un-whistled, I don’t know that Spackler is right. The Cavs don’t play a tight-pressuring man-to-man defense, which would make them vulnerable to fouling. Their shape-shifting zone, which is a brainchild of Mike Brown, effectively protects individuals from foul trouble while also causing issues for the opposition’s offensive flow. Brown’s Coach of the Year honor is predicated on that team defensive philosophy, which resulted in the League’s best D in points allowed, second in field goal percentage allowed, and first in three-point percentage allowed.

Brown’s scheme also protects individuals from foul trouble. Cleveland’s most foul-prone player, Anderson Varejao, ranks 47th in the League in fouls per game at 3.0. There are only five other teams left without representation by the time Varejao’s name pops up on that list. It’s not just LeBron who avoids foul trouble – the whole team does.

Do you think that refs not only give LeBron calls on offense, but also avoid whistling him for a foul on D?