Is Omar Samhan an NBA player?

It’s only halftime, but I’m gonna go ahead and say St. Mary’s run as one of the tournament Cinderellas is over. They’re down 46-17 right now, and a few minutes before halftime, Baylor’s LaceDarius Dunn was outscoring the Gaels by himself, shooting 5-for-7 from the field while St. Mary’s had shot 5-for-25 as a team.

So onto a more intriguing matter than this game: Is St. Mary’s big man Omar Samhan ready for the NBA? The 6-11, 260-pound senior was a beast all season in the West Coast Conference, averaging 21 points and 11 boards, but understandably nobody really noticed him until the NCAA Tournament when he dropped 30 points per game in the first two rounds in two upset wins. But going up against Baylor’s athletic front line that has at least one future pro in Epke Udoh, Samhan is struggling. At halftime he’s 1-for-8 from the field, registering three points and six rebounds.

Samhan has skills as a low-post scorer and touch around the basket. But he’s slow, he’s not a great defender, and scouts will downplay his bulky stats because of the mid-major level of competition. Despite his Big Dance breakout, I still haven’t seen Samhan pop up on updated NBA mock drafts. But if he finishes this game strong and (at least individually) goes out with a bang, that momentum could carry him into landing on somebody’s roster next season. And like I’ve said before, if Aaron Gray and Hamed Haddadi can get NBA jobs, anybody 6-11 or taller has a shot.

* One of the announcers said that when Baylor switched to a zone during last year’s Big 12 Tournament, it “completely changed the culture of Baylor basketball.” Should the Golden State Warriors look into this zone thing? How about the Oakland Raiders?

* Ohio State is leading Tennessee by four with about 14 minutes left. I didn’t even realize that Bruce Pearl has taken the Vols to the Sweet Sixteen three times over the last four years. If you’re a fan of a program like Tennessee, where basketball will always take a backseat to football and there’s not that regular expectation of winning national championships like at Kentucky, Duke or UCLA, are you cool with that kind of track record? Or if Pearl always gets just-so-close but never to a Final Four or anything, would you eventually look to upgrade?