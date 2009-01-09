Is Paul Millsap An All-Star?

Although Paul Millsap‘s name is not listed on the All-Star ballot, there might not be anyone more worthy of the honor than the former second-round draft pick making the NBA’s minimum salary.

No endorsements, no signature shoe, Millsap can just flat-out play. After two-time All-Star Carlos Boozer went down with a knee injury, Millsap was finally given the opportunity to shine and has made the most of his time, averaging 18.5 points and 11.7 rebounds in his 20 games as a starter, including a ridiculous 27 points, 14 rebounds and five assists in a convincing win over the Hornets on Wednesday.



“His streak of 19 consecutive double-doubles â€“ which survived even as Millsap missed three games with a hyperextended knee â€“ is the longest by an NBA player since Kevin Garnett‘s run of 33 straight in 2006.”

Don’t worry, I’m not going to go crazy and start comparing Millsap to KG, but I do think he’s at least the power forward of the future in Utah. With Boozer set to undergo arthroscopic surgery today in Los Angeles, it will be interesting to see how he bounces back and if the Jazz are willing to invest in him over Millsap.

What do you think? Is Millsap an All-Star? And who would you keep: Millsap or Boozer?

Source: The Salt Lake Tribune