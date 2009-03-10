After Paul Pierce passed Robert Parish for third-place on the Celtics’ all-time scoring list — now trailing only Jon Havlicek (1st) and Larry Bird — Boston Globe writers Bob Ryan and Tony Massarotti debate his place among the franchise’s elite…
Bird is a better player, Pierce is a better scorer. He’s got crossovers, spin moves, and step back J’s. When he’s on, you can’t stop him.
“Is Paul Pierce the greatest scorer in Celtics history?”
Please tell me you aren’t seriously asking this question! Please don’t ever disrespect Larry “Legend” Bird like asking that question again.
I’m at work so I can’t watch the video, but if someone in that video tries to prove that Paul Pierce is the answer to the question then I have lost all respect for whomever it is.
come on Psquared over Larry Legend….??? No fucking way kids
Bob Ryan looks like he has frostbite all over his face.
I agree with Masrotti that Bird would have gone for 35 nightly if McHale, Johnson, Chief, McHale, Walton, and Reggie Lewis weren’t on the court with him.
i agree with the first post
better scorer yup better player not even close
What a joke. An even bigger joke is that guy on the left’s sunburn.
And I don’t see how you can try to correlate better “moves” (crossovers, spins, etc) into being a better scorer. If so, Rafer Alston would be up for discussion here.
If someone’s far superior moves don’t equate to more buckets, then they don’t equate to that person being a better scorer all things considered.
And last time I checked:
24.3 ppg (career) > 22.9 ppg
29.9 ppg (max) > 26.8 ppg
.496 (career) >> .443
.527 (max) >> .471
And that’s not including LL’s dominance in 3pt% and ft%, or his having more 50+ point games
* obviously Rafer never played for the Celts, but I hope you understand my point.
Bob Ryan, a.k.a. sunburn, had a preventive cancer procedure done…gotta admit it looks a little freaky though
@JA — I don’t have too much of a problem with Ryan’s argument that Pierce is a more talented scorer, even if not a more productive one. As many buckets as Larry got, most people know him as a jump shooter; Pierce is seen as more diverse with how he can score. To use another sport as example, Emmitt Smith has the most rushing yards in NFL history, but a lot of people would agree that Barry Sanders was a more talented runner.
I think he puts up a good argument if the question is about the “greatest scorer” in Celtics history. if he becomes the top scorer over time, how can anyone not say that?
if you are talking about “greatest PLAYER” in Celtics history, he might miss the cut. but sticking to the “scorer” subject..
Hondo was real good, Larry was too, and Pierce is not far behind. For me, they are all pretty similiar because all 3 of the guys don’t or didn’t have any real athletic ability. all 3 have used their height and their smarts to become those scorers. they can’t jump, run real fast, hang in the air, but they all 3 will outwork you. Bird and Hondo did it over their entire career, and in addition to having more teams with excellent supporting players, Pierce’s only negative is that he doesn’t have the rings they do cuz of the baloney players they gave him before last year.
@post 2
Actually, it would be a diss to Larry Bird to consider him the “greatest scorer” in Celtics history. To name him the “greatest scorer” would be akin to calling him a one trick pony, which was definitely not the case. Legend was much, much more than just a scorer.
That being said…LEBRON for BEST SMALL FOWARD OF ALL TIME!!!
He not a better scorer than Bird.It looks prettier because of all the moves he got,but he dont average more for his career and Bird got a better percentage.Its like the Lebron Kobe thing.One got more potent moves than the other but the other puts the same numbers up.But no Paulie aint fucking with Larry.
Pierce is the most athletic scorer the Celtics have had… Bird is the BEST scorer. The only reason he didn’t average closer to 30ppg is his unselfishness…
Who gives a shit about Pierce’s crossover?
If Larry, or Mike, were playing today with no hand checking allowed, they’d be scoring 35ppg playing the exact same way.
Fuck his spin moves, Larry is the better scorer simply because he’s the better player. Pierce is not even the most athletic scorer either because Wilkins played for the C’s also. Take Paul for what he is, a fucking champion. A real fucking player. He brings it. He gives a fuck about being a Celtic. He gives a fuck about the Celtics winning. That’s what makes him great, that’s why he’s valuable. All this he’s the most prolific, or the most versatile, or whatever, its all bullshit waste of time.
The only thing Paul is better than Larry at is spin moves and defense. Paul’s defense trumps Larry’s. That about it.
Hahahaha Austin trying to stir some shit here. Close but no cigar. Pierce would have been the 3rd best, if not the 4th best scorer on the Celtics in the 80s. JA put it best. People remember Larry as a jump shooter, Austin, because he was so good at it. But he had plenty of other things that he was good at.
Consider Vince Carter, ya boy. “Most people consider him a dunker”, despite the fact that he’s a more than capable jump shooter. Nice try, though.
is that dude an Oompa Loompa?
Austin, are you insinuating that all Bird did was shoot jumpers? If so, you’ve got some serious homework to do. And that Smith-Sanders analogy was a serious insult to Bird.
I LOVE THE CELTICS BUT NOBODY IS BETTER THAN LARRY LEGAND. NOBODY! PAUL PIERCE WOULDNT HAVE EVEN HAD A CHANCE IF REGGIE LEWIS DIDNT PASS AWAY (RIP 35)!
@12 – not yet man. Larry’s still holding the title, at least for another 5-7 years. Bron HAS TO get a ring and a few MVPs to even entertain the discussion. He’ll get there, but not even close YET…