Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas is a long way away from the max contract he dreamed of getting from the Boston Celtics. After two trades, a long rehabilitation of his hip injury and a lot of anger, though, it turns out he would still be willing to play in Boston.

Thomas was hurt by the trade out of Boston last season and once said he might never talk to Celtics general manager Danny Ainge ever again. That has since changed, and in a new interview Thomas revealed that not only did he reach out to the Celtics this summer as a free agent, there was mutual interest in getting a deal done before Thomas signed elsewhere.

Thomas spoke to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski in an interview that was published on Monday in which Thomas admitted his grudge for the trade is gone and he was willing to return to Boston. He instead, of course, signed a $2 million deal with the Denver Nuggets earlier this month, the first step in rehabbing a career that’s faltered since playing deep into the postseason with a hip injury.