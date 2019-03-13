The Denver Nuggets And Isaiah Thomas Are Simply Not On The Same Page

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas finally returned from his long-delayed hip surgery last month and played in nine games for the Denver Nuggets. Thomas had been a part of the second unit since his return, but yesterday, it was revealed that he will no longer be part of head coach Mike Malone’s rotation going forward.

In the nine games that Thomas appeared in, Denver went 5-4, but lost four of their last five, the only win coming against the hapless Los Angeles Lakers. A dispiriting loss to Golden State forced Malone to reevaluate his lineups, and he decided to trim his rotation and bench Thomas for the foreseeable future. Thomas’s first DNP-CD came in Tuesday night’s game against Minnesota, which the Nuggets won handily.

After missing the first 56 games of the season, on top of missing most of 2017-18 with the same hip injury, it was understandable that it would take Thomas some time to work himself back into game shape. Time, however, is a luxury Denver doesn’t have in the Western Conference playoff race. The Nuggets are one game back of the Warriors for first place in the conference with the Rockets only 2.5 games behind them. Denver’s remaining schedule is significantly more challenging than Houston’s, and FiveThirtyEight projects the Nuggets to finish only one game ahead of the Rockets.

Thomas was the hub of the last team he experienced success with in Boston, but Denver is not built around Thomas’s talents. In fact, the Nuggets offensive ethos is about as antithetical to Thomas’s style of play as possible. The diminutive guard is a high-usage scorer now on a team that prioritizes ball movement. In his last three stops, Thomas’s lowest usage rate was 30.2 percent (per Cleaning the Glass), which came in Cleveland next to LeBron James. Not even Nikola Jokic has a usage that high on this Denver team.

The Nuggets were averaging 312 passes per game before Thomas entered the lineup. That figure has dropped to 283.2 since his return. The passes per game stat doesn’t really have a correlation with how a team performs on offense, considering that Houston and San Antonio are among the least pass-heavy teams, but the drop is an indication that Thomas has caused a disruption in Denver’s offensive flow.