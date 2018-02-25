Isaiah Thomas Says The Cavs Were In ‘Panic Mode’ When They Traded Him

Getty Image

The Cavaliers were the NBA’s most active team at the trade deadline, completely reshuffling their roster after a terrible January that was showing no signs of improvement.

Cleveland made three trades at the deadline, ultimately dealing six players out to bring four players in. The first of those moves was also the most stunning, as the Cavs shipped Isaiah Thomas, Channing Frye and their 2018 first round pick to L.A. for Larry Nance Jr. and Jordan Clarkson. Thomas, of course, was the big player piece the Cavs got in the Kyrie Irving trade over the summer, but even with only 15 games under his belt in Cleveland it was apparent that partnership wasn’t working.

Thomas was struggling on the court with Cleveland and reports indicated it wasn’t going much better for him in the locker room, so the Cavs decided to cut bait and move Thomas at the deadline. ESPN’s E:60 recently sat down with Thomas for an upcoming feature that will air March 11 about his tumultuous season, but they released a clip of him explaining his thoughts on the trade and why Cleveland made it.