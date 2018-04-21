Getty Image

If the old adage of the suit making the man is true, one must wonder what it means if an outside party throws a little salt upon said outfit. In the case of Isaiah Thomas, he may eventually find out soon.

The tale of Thomas’ 2017-2018 NBA campaign was not a happy one as he recovered from off-season hip surgery to return to the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup. Unfortunately, Thomas underwhelmed in Cleveland, averaging just 14 points per game on a paltry 36 percent from the field. The Cavs Thomas dealt to the Lakers at the trade deadline where he played 14 games for them and improved his scoring average to 15.2 ppg. before he was shut down with another minor surgery to his hip.

Enter Game 3 for the Cleveland Cavaliers where LeBron James gifted the rest of his teammates coordinating suits for their arrival at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indiana. The internet did as it always does when these pictures hit, both poking fun and admiring the effort James put into it. One comment particularly stood out, as Thomas commented on the picture, jokingly asking where his suit was and revealing that James had apparently fitted his teammates for these suits earlier in the season.