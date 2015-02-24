Watch Isaiah Thomas Hit The 3-Pointer, Plus The Foul, Then Stare Down The Suns Bench

#Boston Celtics
02.24.15 3 years ago 3 Comments

Forces keep conspiring to prevent Isaiah Thomas from a starting gig in the NBA. Whether it’s his height, or his tendency to over-dribble and stop the ball’s rotation around the perimeter, he still hasn’t gotten a fair starting shake for a full season. Maybe that’ll change with the Celtics. He certainly endeared himself to his new C’s teammates with a great performance down the stretch against his old team in a 115-110 win Monday night.

His four-point play inside of two minutes even gave him a chance to mean mug at his old bench.

With under two minutes to play, and the Celtics clinging to a 101-100 lead following a big Eric Bledsoe three, Thomas went to work from beyond the arc.

Bledsoe gets caught under Tyler Zeller’s screen after Zeke’s yo-yo dribble and ended up contesting too late to really stop Thomas from getting the shot up. He does foul him in the process, though, since Thomas has a great Reggie Miller leg split.


 Zeke4PointPlay

Afterwards came the stare down and the exaggerated limp™ on his walk towards the Suns bench. Are we the only ones who think of Blue Steel when this happens?

ZekeStaresDownSunsBench

Zeke would go on to hit the free throw, get a steal on the other end and finish with an off-hand driving reverse layup to extend Boston’s lead to 107-100.

Thomas finished with 21 points — his second consecutive game with that total — seven assists and five turnovers. Despite not shooting particularly well (6-of-16) his late-game retribution against his former team felt pretty good:

“It meant a lot,” Thomas said afterwards. “I just wanted to win at the end of the day.”
And then came the smile, followed by, “it felt good to beat a team that traded you away.”

 

