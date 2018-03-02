Isaiah Thomas Knows He Just Needs ‘One Team To Love’ Him

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas went from Boston Celtics mainstay to vagabond point guard searching for a home with a quickness this season. Thomas was traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers over the summer, but only lasted 15 games after recovering from his hip injury before he was moved to the Los Angeles Lakers at the trade deadline.

Thomas isn’t in the long-term plans for the Lakers, which means the remainder of the season is essentially a tryout for the next team he will play for. It’s a far cry from his “Brinks truck” comments (and sandals) over the summer, when he balked at the concept of a deal that carried less than max money.

The point guard isn’t starting over Lonzo Ball in Los Angeles, but he’s playing well of late. Thomas had 29 points, six assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes off the bench for the Lakers in their 133-113 win over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Thomas talked to ESPN about his future and said he’s not too concerned about his upcoming free agency.