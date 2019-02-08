Isaiah Thomas Will Head To The G League As He Works Towards His Nuggets Debut

02.08.19 16 mins ago

Getty Image

The Denver Nuggets stood pat at the trade deadline, but it appears they are close to adding another piece to their roster. Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, Isaiah Thomas, who has been sidelined all season long following arthroscopic surgery on his right hip in March of 2018, has been assigned to the G League as he begins a rehab assignment before inevitably making his debut for the Nuggets sometime in the near future.

But per Zach Bye, part of the radio show “Stokley and Zach” on 104.3 The FAN in Denver, Thomas won’t actually play in the G League at all. Bye reports that since Denver hasn’t been running 5-on-5 practices regularly, they wanted to get Thomas some burn, and a G League stint was a “formality.” In fact, Bye says Thomas could make his Nuggets debut as as Monday.

TAGSDENVER NUGGETSISAIAH THOMAS

