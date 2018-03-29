Isaiah Thomas Will Miss The Remainder Of The Season After Undergoing Hip Surgery

#LA Lakers
03.29.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas‘ season is officially over. The Los Angles Lakers‘ guard will miss the remainder of the regular season after surgery to repair his injured right hip.

Thomas didn’t play for the team which traded for him over the summer — the Cleveland Cavaliers — until late January. He lasted just 15 games with the Cavs before he was traded to Los Angeles at the deadline last month.

The Lakers announced on Wednesday that Thomas would go under the knife after his hip injury flared up earlier in the week. On Thursday, the team clarified that the procedure was successful and that Thomas’ season will come to an abrupt end.

