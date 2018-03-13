Kyle Kuzma Thought Isaiah Thomas Tried To ‘Kill’ The Cavs During The Lakers’ Win

03.12.18 10 hours ago

Isaiah Thomas has been looking far better since joining the Los Angeles Lakers, though the former All-Star has not quite reclaimed the form that made him something of a sensation with the Boston Celtics. Still, Thomas was able to put together a strong performance, scoring 20 points and dishing out nine assists in Sunday’s victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Apparently, the diminutive guard had some words for his former team in the process. A lot has emerged since Thomas was dealt from Cleveland to Los Angeles, including buzz that he lacked “humility” during his time with the Cavs.

That didn’t slow him down on Sunday, though, and as Kyle Kuzma indicated (at approximately the 2:00 mark below) that Thomas was “barking at Cleveland’s bench” throughout the contest.

