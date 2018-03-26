Isaiah Thomas Is ‘Evaluating Options’ For His Hip Injury With Doctors In New York

#LA Lakers
03.26.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

The Lakers are in Detroit to face the Pistons on Monday night but will be shorthanded in the backcourt as Isaiah Thomas was ruled out due to soreness in his hip, which also kept him out of L.A.’s most recent game against the Grizzlies.

Thomas, of course, has missed much of the season due to the hip injury sustained while in Boston and has not been able to get back to the form that made him an All-Star in 2017. So, any pain in his hip is cause for concern, and the point guard is taking his current situation seriously.

Thomas left the team to fly to New York to meet with doctors and “evaluate options” for his hip, according to Lakers beat writers Mike Trudell and Bill Oram.

