Isaiah Thomas Liked An Instagram Post Of Kyrie Irving Schooling LeBron

02.11.18 4 weeks ago

It’s no secret that Isaiah Thomas didn’t manage to ingratiate himself well with the Cavs during his brief stint in Cleveland. Not only did he accuse Kevin Love of faking an illness, he hypocritically tore into his teammates for their lack of effort on defense and levied criticism at the coaching staff for their inability and/or unwillingness to make in-game adjustments.

On Sunday, the revamped Cavs took on their No. 1 conference rivals in Boston, which came packed with all sorts of subplots given that the organization will hold a jersey retirement ceremony for long-time Celtic legend Paul Pierce. It’s also an event any time LeBron faces his new arch-nemesis Kyrie Irving, and in the first half, Irving managed to get LeBron in a one-on-one situation, then proceeded to knock down a nice step-back jumper on his former teammate.

That, in and of itself, wasn’t particularly noteworthy, but with the level of pettiness the league has aspired to lately, it was a great opportunity for Thomas to take a relatively modest shot at LeBron by liking a video of the play on Instagram.

