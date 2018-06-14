Getty Image

The top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft is all but assured, as Arizona center Deandre Ayton is expected to stay in-state and be selected by the Phoenix Suns.

However, there is far more debate about who the Sacramento Kings should and will take with the No. 2 pick, as there’s been debate for some time whether Luka Doncic or Marvin Bagley III would be their pick. Recently, Michael Porter Jr. has emerged as a possible candidate for the No. 2 pick, as the former high school star whose Mizzou career was short due to a back injury has gotten late buzz in draft circles and in Sacramento.

That wouldn’t have been a surprising thing to hear last June when he was a top high school prospect, but after missing almost the entire season following back surgery and with questions about his game beyond being a scorer, few had him projected that high through this draft cycle. The late buzz seems to be legit, although hip spasms that may be linked to that back injury forced him to cancel a recent workout and the medical reports will likely dictate where he ends up.