Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas‘ contract year hasn’t exactly gone well. His tenure as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers could not have gone much worse, and while his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers went well, he hasn’t quite found his groove with his new team. Considering he’s an undersized point guard who just turned 29, it’s an absolutely brutal time for him to have the worst year of his career.

Still, Thomas is trying to remain optimistic about when he hits the open market this summer. He has time to get things turned around before that happens, but more importantly, Thomas understands that you only need one of 30 NBA teams to think you can help their team.

The former All-Star guard met with the media on Thursday before the Lakers’ game against Miami and laid out what’s going through his head right now with regards to free agency. Namely he compared it to another major moment in a player’s NBA career.