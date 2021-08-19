Isaiah Thomas Says His ‘Only Goal’ Is To Be On An NBA Roster

In an interview with Malika Andrews on ESPN’s The Jump, veteran free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas said his ‘only goal’ is to be on an NBA roster. Earlier this week, Thomas — along with Mike James and Darren Collison — reportedly worked out for the Lakers.

“That’s the only goal…is to be in the NBA, to be on a roster,” Thomas told Andrews. “I know I got the talent to do it. I’m finally healthy. And I know that when it does come, I’m going to take full advantage of it and do it with a smile on my face.” Thomas was asked if he’s worked out with teams and, without naming teams, said they “went well” and that he’s “100 percent ready to go.”

Thomas was also asked about playing in different Pro-Am games this summer (including dropping 81 points at a recent game in Seattle), saying that it’s been a positive experience for him as he looks to find an NBA home.

“It’s been very cool just because I’m a student of the game,” Thomas said. “I love basketball so much. I love playing in Pro-Ams or at LA Fitness or the YMCA. I’m playing everywhere. This is the first summer I’ve been completely healthy and been allowed to play in those things. That’s all it is. I took a few years hiatus from the summer pro leagues and now I’m back, you know, trying to put on some good performances for the people who come to watch.”

The 31-year-old Thomas last played in the NBA on a 10-day contract with the Pelicans, appearing in three games and averaging 7.7 points and 1.7 assists per game.