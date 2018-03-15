Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas has now played in 14 games as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, one shy of the number of appearances he made in Cleveland, and he’s looked a bit more like the Thomas of old.

Thomas is averaging 16.7 points and 5.5 assists per game, while seeing his shooting splits improve to 39.6/35.6/94.3. Those aren’t incredible percentages by any stretch, but they’re a vast improvement over what he was doing in Cleveland and give some hope that he can get back to being the kind of player that was an All-Star in Boston.

Whether he ever gets back to that kind of production again remains to be seen, but he insists he can still be that player. Thomas got his first start as a Laker on Wednesday against Golden State in a loss to the Warriors, and while he’s begrudgingly come off of the bench in L.A. he is defiant about that being the role he should take on long term.