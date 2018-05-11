Getty Image

So much has happened in the NBA over the last few months that Isaiah Thomas‘ shambolic tenure with the Cleveland Cavaliers seems like it happened a million years ago. On the court, Thomas’ return from a hip injury and his general fit with the Cavaliers never seemed to work, and he was eventually shipped to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But the biggest issues always seemed to be off the court, where Thomas and the rest of the Cavalier locker room never quite seemed to get along. There are a whole bunch of examples of the fit just being weird between the two sides, and there’s no concrete reason as to exactly what the hell happened that led to such a weird relationship.

As it turns out, there might have been a clear-cut sign that this wasn’t going to work out. In a piece for The Score written by Alex Wong, we learned about the Cavaliers’ elaborate handshakes and how they’re part of the culture in Cleveland.