Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas has big plans for 2019, and those begin with something he hasn’t done since his Boston Celtics days: make the postseason.

The former playoff standout whose hip injury and exit from Boston has put him into comeback mode is motivated as a member of the Denver Nuggets. Thomas struggled with the Cleveland Cavaliers and didn’t make enough of an impact on the ever-changing Los Angeles Lakers to stick around after his contract expired. The high hopes he had for free agency instead became an act of reclamation, with Thomas hoping to find a team that would give him a chance at a career rebound.

That team is the Denver Nuggets, and Thomas is bullish on their playoff chances this year. Irving matter-of-factly said the Nuggets will have a long season: longer than the 82 games that make up the regular season. He spoke at a KSE Partner Summit on Friday and said he’s ready to do whatever it takes to get back to the playoffs.