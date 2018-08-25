Isaiah Thomas, Perhaps Unsurprisingly, Predicts The Nuggets Will Make The Playoffs This Year

08.25.18 32 mins ago

Getty Image

Isaiah Thomas has big plans for 2019, and those begin with something he hasn’t done since his Boston Celtics days: make the postseason.

The former playoff standout whose hip injury and exit from Boston has put him into comeback mode is motivated as a member of the Denver Nuggets. Thomas struggled with the Cleveland Cavaliers and didn’t make enough of an impact on the ever-changing Los Angeles Lakers to stick around after his contract expired. The high hopes he had for free agency instead became an act of reclamation, with Thomas hoping to find a team that would give him a chance at a career rebound.

That team is the Denver Nuggets, and Thomas is bullish on their playoff chances this year. Irving matter-of-factly said the Nuggets will have a long season: longer than the 82 games that make up the regular season. He spoke at a KSE Partner Summit on Friday and said he’s ready to do whatever it takes to get back to the playoffs.

