Isaiah Thomas Thanked The Cavaliers Organization For An Unforgettable 15 Games

02.09.18 4 weeks ago

Isaiah Thomas has broken his silence about his trade to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The guard was moved before Thursday’s deadline by a Cleveland Cavaliers team he played just 15 games for, the franchise hitting eject — and maybe the panic button — on Thomas’ poor play and flipping him to the Lakers as part of a deal that netted them Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr.

Though we heard lots of scuttlebutt about whether Thomas would come off the bench, or what he was feeling through intermediaries, Thomas himself didn’t say anything publicly until late Thursday night or early Friday morning, depending on which time zone he tweeted from.

