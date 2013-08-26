Isaiah Whitehead & Tyus Jones Highlight Star-Packed Elite 24

While this weekend has been tailored to the star-studded musicians attending the MTV Awards, basketball fanatics were able to get a glimpse of the future asheld its eighth Annualbasketball game at the Tobacco Warehouse in Brooklyn, New York.

The game, which has spawned many incredible basketball players like Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, Tyreke Evans, Anthony Bennett and Brandon Jennings, served as the stomping ground for a bevy of upcoming high school stars ranging from the 2014 class to 2016, and many big names were in attendance to watch these potential perennial all-stars play. NBA stars Brandon Jennings, Kemba Walker, Greivis Vasquez, actor Michael Rapaport and actress Taraji Henson were all in attendance to watch the stars of tomorrow take center stage.

Many players dazzled under the spotlight as the game was televised on ESPN U. Team Coney Island was coached by three-time NBA Finals champion Mario Elie while Team Bed-Stuy was being led by playground legend and former NBA player Pearl Washington.

The player who undoubtedly shined radiantly was Brooklyn’s very own Isaiah Whitehead for Team Coney Island. The 6-4 guard displayed his impeccable scoring prowess and silky touch from the outside by nailing a barrage of three-pointers. He would lead all scorers with 26 as he and Tyus Jones were named Co-MVPs for their team while Emmanuel Mudiay and Stanley Johnson were MVPs for Team Bed-Stuy.

Many fans were enthralled by the battle at the point guard position, which consisted of the nation’s top two point guards in Mudiay (No. 5 in the ESPN Top 100) and Tyus Jones (No. 3). Mudiay â€“ who officially chose to attend SMU over Kentucky at halftime of the game â€“ struggled in the first half, missing shot after shot. His team, Team Bed-Stuy, dug themselves in a deep hole, falling behind by 23 points at the half.

Jones showed off his keen playmaking ability by penetrating and dishing out to the open man for the uncontested jumper or the easy alley-oop. He racked up a plethora of assists and proved why his game supersedes many in his class with his feline quickness and 20/20 vision.

But in the second half, Mudiay took over. The fiery point guard executed the pick-n-roll with big man Steve Zimmerman with precision as he continuously duped the opposition. Then, he would take advantage of his height against the smaller Jones and work him in the post with an array of moves which enabled him to get to the basket and either get the easy two or draw the foul.

With an intense full-court man-to-man being orchestrated in the second half, Team Bed-Stuy forced a number of turnovers, cutting the once insurmountable lead of 31 to just four in the final minute. After some clutch free throws and costly mental mistakes, however, Team Coney Island won, 114-109.

