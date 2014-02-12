Suns Ish Smith & P.J. Tucker Throw Real No-Look Dimes

“Call [him] Ishmael.” You’ve probably never heard of Ish Smith, unless you’re a fan of backup point guards that also double as narrators for Herman Melville‘s most famous whaling adventure. The 25-year-old “Ish” is the definition of journeyman, bouncing around five different teams over the last three season before finally landing in Phoenix this year. Despite his under-the-radar status, the guard out of Wake Forest threw a gorgeous no-look pass Tuesday night against the visiting Heat. P.J. Tucker might not be named Bartleby, but he tossed just as pretty a no-looker as Ish did.

Watch as Smith dribbles across half-court and throws the no-look to Leandro Barbosa for the easy bucket in transition.

That’s an actual no-look because Ish never glances in Barbosa’s direction the whole way down the court.

P.J. Tucker had a similar no-look later in the game, but Ishmael’s blind transition pass was more difficult to throw, since defenders can read which player is filling the passing lane on the break. Still, Tucker’s dime is just as mad because he fakes the shot before going behind-his-back with the pass while drawing two Heat defenders with him.

Fun stuff from the Suns, despite falling to LeBron and Co.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.