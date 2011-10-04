Isiah Thomas Gives The Real Reason Why People Hate LeBron James

We’d normally be abuzz with preseason and training camp talk around this time but you already know how it goes by now. As Blake Griffin tweeted: First day of training camp finally here can’t wait for… Oh what’s that NBA owners? You won’t let us play? Sorry everybody… On the morning of the start of training camps last year, what was everyone doing? Checking for photos of new J.R. Smith tattoos or seeing how long it might take Boris Diaw to get in shape or even to get some funky quote from Ron Artest or Stephen Jackson. Now this year? The gyms around the league look pretty vacant. Talks are still going on so anything can happen. They met for damn near seven hours yesterday, but still came out of it saying that it was all setting the table for today (so what exactly were they doing for seven hours?!). But what would you do if the whole season went to dust? College hoops would have to suffice but it’d still be a huge buzzkill. We at least gave you the official strategy guide to surviving the lockout. Still, the NBA’s finally in a transitional state with multiple title contenders and rivalries hanging in the balance. It’s been said before but it’s odd and inopportune to see things stall right when the league is coming off one of the most intriguing seasons in some time … By Sports Illustrated‘s estimation, there are more issues at hand than initially perceived. An interesting quote from Adam Silver suggests the NBA and the NBAPA have a laundry list of stipulations to work out after negotiating the cap and revenue problem. Silver didn’t go into detail on the “B-list” hang ups but we hope they get ironed out. The season obviously won’t start by Nov. 1 at this point but we’re still getting antsy out here … The tension is thick, so thick that Baron Davis is feeling the need to dress like a lumberjack: “I’m funny looking, so that helps ease the tension.” Yes, yes you are, Baron … Keep reading to hear why everyone hates LeBron so much…
The NBA talent level is the thinnest it’s been in years?
When Burton left Dime I understood there would be a drop-off in the level of writing somehow, but I never knew til now he left it to the blind…
Lol @ post 1
Nice.
Happy 2K12 day everyone!
Yeah, post #1 is just mean. I was going to go off on the Dime writer who thinks Durant is better than Lebron announcement for the 10th time this week, but frankiewilde has it under control.
I know that there are a certain number of people who think the lockout is racially centered, I think Dime had an article on that too, and I disagree. But for those who think it is, do you think Baron Davis dressing like that helps your cause? Wade screaming and flipping out. Baron dressing like that. Billions of dollars boys, act accordingly.
Drove pass the local Gamestop, kids were deep playing 2K on an outdoor jumbo screen. I will grab it once the hype dies a little. I guess NBA Live said fuck it; although NBA Live’s iphone app is pretty ok for toilet seat entertainment, better then Angry Birds.
Lebron and Wade preparing to win the 4th “lock-out” season title. Ok. Who remembers the Spurs winning the 3rd. Yeah.
NCAA already makes millions with free labor. Now the ratings will be off the chain. Got my Illinois gear ready.
GO BEARS!
excerpt from article:
‘They met for damn near seven hours yesterday, but still came out of it saying that it was all setting the table for today (so what exactly were they doing for seven hours?!).’
i seen an interview on sportscenter with d wade where he was asked: “what role do you think superstar players like yourself should have in these negotiations?”
wade said some other things within the answer but what stood out to me was when he said this:
wade- “i’ve been in some meetings that i kinda feel like i’m having a conversation with someone with their back turned.”
damn….i can only imagine how frustrating that would be. if one of the nba’s top talents feels this way, the prospects of these meetings doesn’t give me much hope but i hear from time to time little progresses being made. i have faith in tuesday’s meeting for more progress.
i think hate level toward lbj would be same or almost the same if he wins title. people loved him without title, they didn’t start to hate him because of the lack of title. when you act as a jerk, especially when you don’t have hardware to prove it, its understandable that others might not like you. i remeber when people used to bash kobe (pre and post colorado thing) for him being an ass toward certain teammates but everyone knew it’s because kobe is busting his ass off and he demands same thing from his teammates. he kept working hard while lbj is doing decisions, being chosen1 and all that arogant shit.
as for lockout, i’m not sure have i read it here (some post or in a piece), but thing to consider: superstarts can wait, but mid level or players with entry level salaries can’t afford to sit out whole year. nba can play waiting game because they know those without 15+mil a year can’t afford long lockout.
LeBron was at his finest, post Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Said something like, people will have same problems in a few days. He forgot, he is still RINGLESS.
lol @ post 1. cold.
Hah. Zeke’s got 2 rings and they’re pretty much singin the same old tune. People still hate him.
After months of asking, “What leverage do the players have on the owners?” The only answer is, signing the dotted line. With that being said, of course the owners can turn their backs buring this process.
This is a war of financial attrition. If I were to bet on which side gets the better deal, I’m going with the side that already has the accountants well versed in tricky closed book financial math. The players have a valid gripe, especially if these already in the red franchises are claiming broke yet have enough money saved up to get through a period in which little to no income is coming through.
The 22 borderline bankrupt franchises should be desperate to cut a deal. But they aren’t. The players came off of 57/43 BRI split to 53/47 and the owners say a 9% increase in income isn’t good enough? All things held constant, if you got a 9% payraise and you still couldn’t navigate out of debt, maybe you need to re-evaluate your situation.
Bottom line, the players will be bullied into a deal but allowed to save face with a 55/45 split. The catch will be what exactly is inculded in BRI. The owners similar to the NFL will get more off the top and then the rest gets divided in a way that favors the players.
This deal will be similar to the free European cruise ships offered to African citizens in the 1600s. Sounded like a great idea at first.
So here’s Isiah’s whole quote, for those who didn’t click the link…
“”It kind of comes with the territory when you’re really good,” Thomas said. “Nobody cares about the loser. Everybody likes the loser.
“Some people are not going to like you because you are successful and I think LeBron has been extremely successful since high school and Wade has been successful and I think those guys will continue to be successful. And with their success, there are going to be some people who are upset with that.””
So we hate because he’s successful? What about Peyton Manning? There aren’t droves of people hating him. Wayne Gretzky’s jersey wasn’t lit on fire when he left Edmonton for LA. Mario Lemieux. Mark McGuire was America’s favorite home-run hitter before the steroid scandal broke. The only thing his success has anything to do with the hate is that it makes him more visible than a guy like me…. I’m dick too but nobody knows me. His success puts his douchebaggery in the news… and that’s it.
It’s always the dickfaces who say, “You hate on me cuz I’m successful and it bugs you”. Wrong.
Thanks for your 2 cents, Isiah.
Speaking of hating….
I was browsing the internet last night and ran into a radio clip of Brandy’s brother going in on Fabolous. Apparently they are beefing and got into a slap match some time ago.
Whenever Brandy’s brother got to explaining what happened he lost it and starting ranting about the shit he owns. It went something like this…
“That muthafucker was talking shit on the internet. I can take that shit from comics but not that n!gg@. He thinks he’s a comedian or something. You know what? He got nothing on me! He don’t have the things I have. I got a 20,000sq/ft house with 3 Lambos sitting on the driveway. I got like five $50,000 chains that i don’t even wear anymore. That guy ain’t shit. I got my own private plane. I had to lend the bitch one of my Lamborghinis for one of his videos, cuz he ain’t got one. He’s nothing to me.”
^ Is that the type of shit these rich muthafuckers think? They are better than others because they got more money? Fuck that shit… the broke dudes living in Somalia who gotta protect their families from the rebel wars are better than that cat. He thinks cuz he can afford a fuckin yacht, multiple $50,000 chains which he don’t even wear, drives cars that can’t legally be driven at the speeds they were built to reach, that he’s better than 95% of the world. Fuck THAT nigga. I’d love to see Brandy’s brother in a boxing ring, or the octagon. I’d fuck him up. Brandy’s brother ain’t shit.
i saw the Smack heaadline today and decided to post before reading anything. this ought to be good, i wanna see what bullshit Thomas has to offer…so the other reasons people hate Lebron prior are fake reasons? BS reasons. I should really just read Smack now.
And BTFW, Dime loads sooooooooooooo slow all the time now, the site need to ease up on the marketing cash cow a bit. these things take up a lot. i know thats hard to do or at least fix the site maintenance. please.
Ah, yes. The Kelly LeBrock excuse….
@Dime – Please do everything in your power to give Jay something basketball related to talk about.
Related Topics:
All-Time underrated defenders.
2012=2013 NBA All-7th man team.
Top 13 around the rim finishes (No Dunks)
80’s vs 90’s vs 00’s Referees.
Top ## Officiating calls that changed the world.
Super star athletes from other sports who might make it in the NBA. Limit 2 per sport. (John Isner would be a beast.)
Players most likely to not have made it to the NBA based on the background. (Tough Juice)
Mock Fantasy Draft of Hollywood Actors for a celebrity game.
For real, he has resorted to ranting about a guy who he refuses to name by name rant about “beef” saying some dude isn’t a rich as him after the 2 aforementioned celebs got into to a harlem shaking contest.
Fallen so far? Damn Dime yall make it seem like LeBron is fresh out of jail or something. Its not like he lost everything. I mean when you think about it all he lost were fake fans. He still has a job(sort of), he still has endorsements and he still has all his money. Saying he’s fallen is a little extreme IMO. Ask Plaxico Burress or Michael Vick how they think LeBron can come back from his so-called ”fall from grace” and I guarantee they will laugh in your face.
@JAY yeah you a little late with the Ray J/Fabolous fight but its cool lol. Ray J’s 2Pac rant was straight COMEDY! Then Fab made it even more hilarious, calling him Lil Brandy, Little Red Riding Hood(he was wearing a red hoodie at the time of the fight) and Mo to the, E to the..LMAO!
@F&F A Harlem shaking contest??? CTFU I’m done!
@BieberNewz on Around the Horn yesterday Bomani Jones said that D-Wade told Stern to “stop talking to me like a damn child”. If that’s true than I can only imagine what these meetings are like. Stern’s the best commisioner of any pro league but he seems like a smug asshole. Props to D-Wade though cause I didn’t think anyone talked to Stern like that and lived to talk about it.
@Mgoss79 – You don’t see any more Tmoblie ads on NBA.com do you?
I don’t know. I haven’t been to NBA.com in months. I didn’t think anyone went there since there probably hasn’t been anything new since the finals.
F&F – A Harlem Shake contest is the solution to the lockout! You are a fucking genius!!!
Jay – That dude is about 5’5″ and whack as hell. He used to roll to my gym to lift, before he banged Kim, and he isn’t even worth fighting. His sister is cool though. See her in the Range at Jamba Juice, her Range, and she always says hi to whoever is there.
From the look of whats being debated when it comes to talent on teams, Lebron should have stayed in Cleveland, Carmelo Anthony should have stayed in Denver, Bosh should have stayed in Toronto… these players could have continued to play on those teams and maintained the balance in talent and star-power in the NBA. Sooner or later they could have had the right players around them to go far in the play-offs. I think that they should stop future inclinations from superstar players from getting together and planning move to one team to form a 3-headed go-all-the-way-win-it-all NBA squad. It really does make an unbalance (or UNFAIR advantage) for the smaller market teams. These teams all of the sudden lack that star player, that pilar of support, the guy to give the ball to in the 4th quarter… the Money Maker.
LMAO @ F&F
Did you read that post? That’s 2 mins you can’t have back. Lol.
@jdizzle
Yeah I realize I’m late with that RayJ/Fab thing, but I’m glad I’m not on top of the “beefs” between “musicians”.
@Big I
Yeah I can tell Brandy is a down to earth girl. She seems level-headed. Her brother though… I always had a feeling of his wackness but I realized the full extent of it when he signed to Death Row and said, “I’m bringing the thuglife to R&B.” WTF? He felt like a big tough guy after slapping Fabolous. Fukkin FABOLOUS! Lol! No offense to Fab but he looks like Chris Rock’s skinny cousin. Nobody should stick their chest out after punching a dude who could get beat up by most chicks.
2K tournament for 7 hours owners vs players. Loser loses the lockout
LMA@ “Brandys brother ain’t shit”
hahaha, yeh man. That’s been going on for a while. Nigga kept yelling about the 7 rolls royces his “money team” had outside. I think Brandys brother is bumping lines….a.k.a. coking….a.k.a. snorting coke.
@DIME
I can’t believe you guys think the “talent” level has decreased. That’s so far from being true. What has decreased is the “skills” level of these players. IN recent drafts, that seems to have been slightly addressed as more skilled players are coming into the game (Durant, J.Green, Rose, Griffin, KLove, Eric Gordon, Lopez twins, Ty Lawson and Evans) and those guys are working to improve those skills.
There was a period though, where guys like Ricky Davis were spreading throughout the NBA like a flu virus. I believe thats why those years were so terrible to watch. No you have more and more skilled guys coming in with skills and/or developing upon their skills.
@The man who commented in the 25th spot
I think we are splitting hairs with talent vs skill. That is like saying a player can’t jump but he has hops and he is working on his jumping though.
I think the number of talented/skilled players has stayed the same. Not like the list of All-Star snubs is growing exponentially. In this day and age we have more access to players on every team and even though dude may be decent we pretend he is challenging the elite. Instead of the talented/skilled players being concentrated at the center position, that number has moved to the SF spot.
@Chicagorilla
Well a drop in skills go hand in hand with the drop in talent. The NBA’s more athletic than it’s ever been. So if you want to include athleticism in the equation then that’s fine. But for players like Durant, Love and Rose coming in and acclimating themselves early you still have the Dengs, Iggys, Josh Smiths and Gerald Wallaces who aren’t bad at all but have long time issues in their game: like lacking consistent jumpers. And they’re easily on the upper end of not quite star players. Then you have droves of JR Smith type cats who have flashes but all in all aren’t anything to shout about similar to Ricky Davis.
Plus the big men talent pool, especially centers, has dropped considerably. The NBA’s faster pace has much to do with that but the “Ricky Davis” years weren’t slow either. You could at least count on more big men handling things inside to score at the time than you can now. Half court scoring remains essential too and I see more teams struggle in that area than years past. Then there’s the whole defensive fall off issue, with removing hand checking and incorporating zone defense, it’s more complicated that I bear to get into right now.
There are a few exceptions at the 4 you noted and they, along with a few guards you mentioned, have shown growth. They’re still far from plentiful. Hopefully these younger players can keep improving and I’ll concede the influx of youth talent is welcome even though this year’s draft class left much to be desired. Then again we won’t know how the rookies will pan out what with the lock out and all. Anyway, mid range and post play still aren’t in good shape now.
@CAdet and Fnf
I agree…well sorta. I haven’t been the most supportive of the NBA players and their choice to focus on solely offense instead of defense. I also don’t like the one and done or straight from HS rules. I believe that is the reason for the fall off in skills. There are plenty of guys with the body and talent to be great centers. They just refuse to work on their skills.
@Fnf,Talent is completely different IMO than skills. Talent is JR Smith. The guy can shoot, jump out the gym and has a decent handle. Skills = Joe Johnson. handle, shooting, defense, IQ, scoring, and an all around sense of how to play the game.
Skills = something you can improve upon, even if you started from zero in that category.
Talent = could be physical attributes, and its something that comes naturally.
@Chicagorilla
Yeah the high school draft entry years really messed the league up. Those players are becoming vets and many still don’t develop into best case scenarios b/c the hit the league too early and/or plateau for whatever reason. The one and done rule has helped somewhat but it’s still not enough. At the same time much of the sharp drop off has to do with scouting and front offices making the wrong calls on players as well.
I guess talent vs skill is really a personal difference since I still see them as one in the same. Yet, while you can work on physical attributes much like you can improve skills, they’re oftentimes just natural. Brian Scalabrine can hit the gym hard every day and get stronger. But he still won’t get a 40 inch vert. I guess I’d classify physical attributes like hops and speed as “raw skills” in that they can be improved upon but, in most cases, you either got them or you don’t.
@Chicagorilla – I still think we are splitting hairs but it isn’t worth further discussing. I’m going to just do the Humpty Dance (Tupac style) right out of this conversation.
on another note:
Why is Phil Jackson not the coach of the Bulls during MJ’s greatest challenge? Instead its a black dude i never heard of.
yep, brandy would be one hell of a level headed chic she hadn’t had a thing with quentin and the i know what you did last summer franchise… lol…
@ JAY
manning, gretzky, mario, mcguire…
good ones… should at least add a bit more color though…
And agreed:
talent is way different than skills just like IQ is to EQ.
IQ is the shit one is born with, If you don’t have it, you don’t. But EQ (or emotional quotient/intellect) is something one can work on and significantly can get better with… yada, yada, and so on…
JR Smith, extremely talented, dumbass IQ. Should be an all-star but is not. Immature and overconfident.
Joe Johnson, skilled, high basketball IQ, but limited. Although mature, smart and more dedicated.
one just duped his team into paying him more than anyone in his free agent class and the other is gonna be playing in china next season….
I guess if you had to pick a guy, you pick talent after all of the skilled guys are gone. The problem is that if you pick Omeka Okafor, who was better than Dwight Howard coming into the league, and let someone else get the guy who has more upside, you’re screwed. Nobody would take Okafor now over Dwight, but that’s because Dwight learned a little bit. Guys like Chris Wilcox, Kwame Brown, Ricky Davis, etc.. have all of the ability to be a great player, but never will be. Jennings is another guy who could go either way. If he develops, he could be really good. If he doesn’t work on his game, well he kills the summer leagues. Marvin Williams. People LOVED that guy, and he’s a buster. Unless the upside guy is just a physical freak (Dwight, Shaq, Lebron, Griffin), I would go with the skill guy (Love, Nash, Dirk).
In other news.. Deron Williams his Turkish club Besiktas got kicked out of the qualifications for the eurocup (the second division european tournament after euroleague) by losing the return game in Bergen (Belgium) by 11 points after winning at home with 9 points. Deron Williams whom some believe is one of the best point guards in the world had only 7 points.
@ post number 29:
I brought my running vert from 25″ to 37″. Just a fun fact. The vert is something that can be greatly improved upon, and while natural hops are definitely what a lot of great dunkers have, people have brought themselves from average to mindblowing just being smart with their training. There’s no reason that Scalabrine couldn’t become athletic as hell – it just takes a sort of discipline that not every schmoe has.