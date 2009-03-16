Isiah Thomas is back

Not that he ever really went anywhere. When Isiah was relieved of his coaching and front-office duties last year, the Knicks insisted he was still being kept around in some kind of never-defined “consulting and advising” role, although that was later followed by reports that Zeke had been told to stay away from the players and from Madison Square Garden in general.

Today, the Associated Press quoted Isiah — spotted last week at the Pac-10 Tournament in L.A. — saying he actually has been working for the Knicks all year.

“I’ve still been very active, seeing a lot of games and doing a lot of scouting and looking forward to helping (Donnie Walsh) with the draft,” Thomas said.

The one thing you could never criticize Isiah too hard for was his ability to spot talent in the Draft, but don’t you think it’s time the Knicks just cut ties with him altogether?