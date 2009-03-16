Isiah Thomas is back

Not that he ever really went anywhere. When Isiah was relieved of his coaching and front-office duties last year, the Knicks insisted he was still being kept around in some kind of never-defined “consulting and advising” role, although that was later followed by reports that Zeke had been told to stay away from the players and from Madison Square Garden in general.
Today, the Associated Press quoted Isiah — spotted last week at the Pac-10 Tournament in L.A. — saying he actually has been working for the Knicks all year.
“I’ve still been very active, seeing a lot of games and doing a lot of scouting and looking forward to helping (Donnie Walsh) with the draft,” Thomas said.
The one thing you could never criticize Isiah too hard for was his ability to spot talent in the Draft, but don’t you think it’s time the Knicks just cut ties with him altogether?
Nobody cares about Isiah Thomas even when he was coaching it wasn’t important
The Knicks want to save caproom to lure a big name free agent and they have to have a decent product by the end of next season to do that….
The only way that’s going to happen is if they draft well this coming off season…
They need Isiah to have a chance at doing that.. he’s not going anywhere
cut him some slack! the brother has to work!
I think Isiah has found his perfect job. He’s always been a good eye for talent. But the higher end positions seemed to bring the worst out of him. Maybe the low profile life of a scout is better suited for him.
They are paying Isiah a lot of money, might as well pay him to scout talent (one of his only redeeming qualities) instead of paying him to sit and jerk it at home.
watch how the NCAA miraculously and shuts down as soon as Thomas’ macabre hands gets on it.
Scouting and drafting are Thomas’ strong points. Can’t hate on his drafting abilities, he’s really very good at that. He’s a garbage GM and coach, but dude has a way with draft picks.
Isiah knows talent! let him do it
I recently read an article on RealGM.com about how Isiah was a victim of circumstance. Obviously a “devil’s advocate” piece, but it restored a little bit of my respect for him. I want him to at least have a not terrible legacy, and I think that if he sticks to his strengths (not signing huge contracts for no reason), he has a good chance.
Isiah does have an eye for underrated talent. Balkman, Lee, and Robinson have all turned out pretty good for what they do. Chandler looks like he will be good. But that’s as far as it goes. Isiah can’t GM or coach worth a damn.
The man has a eye for talent. If you told me that Trevor Ariza would be hitting threes or even have a jumpshot while he played for the Knicks, I would have given you the Jadakiss laugh.
Well…look what he did yesterday. Nuff said…
damon stoudamire—-1995 ROY
marcus camby
tracy mcgrady
fred jones
traded for ron artest
jermaine o’neal flourished under isiah
david lee
nate robinson
channing frye
wilson chandler
reynaldo balkman
decent names. the dude can spot talent and draft. no doubt
I thought he tried to kill himself. Or was that his daughter?
Isiah always gets a beating from the press, man. People probably only know half of the story and that’s the part where he’s made out to look like a complete toolbag. But whatever, he’ll make a great scout. He’s got the track record to prove it. Let’s just hope he’s satisfied with this position and not cause anymore unnecessary grief to my favorite team.
As long as his sphere of influence doesn’t go past scouting, why get rid of him? He’s proven he’s god a great eye for new talent.
With Walsh and D’Antoni, I don’t think he’s going to have much say in anything else at this point.
Also considering the fact that he tried to off himself, let’s cut the guy some slack and let him scout for us.
he’s bad news wherever he goes
if lebron is coming to NY i’m sure they’re going to get rid of Thomas
I’m not so sure that Lebron is coming to NYC. Cleveland is still going to make a strong push for keeping him.