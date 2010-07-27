Israel Has Big Things Planned For Sylven Landesberg

I won’t be the first person to tell you that I was surprised Sylven Landesberg didn’t get drafted this June. While the first round was definitely a stretch (considering the tumultuous end to his college basketball career), for him to slip past the second round just didn’t make sense. But the NBA isn’t always the right place for guys to start their professional basketball career. Whether it’s the D-League or overseas, everyone has their route to the Big Show. So after playing for the Sacramento Kings at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas this month, Landesberg has decided to take his game, in a sense, back home: He’s going to Israel.

As a basketball player, who also happens to be Jewish, Landesberg’s talents have tons of marketing potential. So that’s why it may come as no surprise that he’s inked a two-year deal with Israeli basketball club Maccabi Haifa.

“We are very excited to have Sylven come to Israel to play for Maccabi Haifa,” says owner Jeff Rosen. “He has tremendous potential, putting up big numbers at Virginia and at Holy Cross in Flushing, N.Y. We look forward to him succeeding on the court and learning about Israeli culture.”

Featured back in Dime #49 (May 2009), Rosen and the Haifa Heat have been huge players in the international basketball scene. Last year, they made some noise after signing San Diego high school basketball star Jeremy Tyler (although he quit with five weeks left before the end of the season) and the season before they signed Tamir Goodman, who’s more popularly known as “The Jewish Jordan.” One thing that Rosen is great at is marketing.

“Sylven will be featured on our ‘Inside Israeli Basketball’ TV show, which was renewed for a second season on the YES Network, SUN Sports in Florida, as well as many other regional sports networks throughout the country,” says Rosen. “Sylven’s acclimation to Israel will be captured on the series allowing for U.S. fans to follow Sylven throughout the Maccabi Haifa season.”

But as always, the Haifa Heat won’t just have one star. While Landesberg will surely be a part of the master plan, Rosen has his eyes on other talent.

“We almost have our entire roster set,” says Rosen. “And although it’s a brand new team, we think it’s a very good one. Besides Sylven, our team features former Arizona State University guard Derek Glasser, who was one of the highest-ranked Jewish players in the country, former Cal State Fullerton guard Frank Robinson, former Washington State University guard Derek Low, Serbian-born Sasha Bratic, and strong Israeli players such as Yoni Nir, Avi Ben-Chimol, and Robert Rothbart.”

While time will only tell whether or not Landesberg’s time in Israel is short-lived or a longterm thing, one things is certain: His fans in the U.S. will have the chance to be there every step of the way.

