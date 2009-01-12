It Has Begun…

Remember a while back I told you guys I was going to be on a reality show. Well, this past weekend I was out in Los Angeles for the Television Critics Association’s preview of the show. Me, along with three other cast members were flown out there to speak on a panel about Harlem Heights.

We saw a brief clip (or what the industry folk call a ‘sizzle reel’) of the show and then answered questions from various publications like the Toronto Sun and NY Daily News. After I got over the initial shock of “Holy Sh*t, I am on t.v.!” I came to my senses and answered the questions that the critics had. The panel was actually fun, I was expecting them to be cranky and kinda invasive but to my surprise everyone was really cool. After we finished I had about a ten minute convo with Bill Harris, the entertainment critic for the Toronto Sun, about basketball

I woke up this morning to mad emails and texts saying that there was press all over the web about the show. My dad even sent me a link to a daily news article. I knew this was coming but it seems like yesterday I just started filming. I even got to see the billboard (pictured above) that is going to be up all over NY and some other select cities. I think if I ever get that “Hey, aren’t you the guy from…” I’ll just say “Nah, I hear that me and that guy look alike all the time.”

LA was a fun trip. The party they threw for us was bonkers and the weather was lovely out there. I didn’t want to leave! lol. I will definitely keep you guys posted on what’s going on with the show. It premieres March 2nd at 10pm so check it out!