It Has Begun…

#Style – Kicks and Gear
01.12.09 10 years ago
Ashlie and Dawn (photo. BET)

Remember a while back I told you guys I was going to be on a reality show. Well, this past weekend I was out in Los Angeles for the Television Critics Association’s preview of the show. Me, along with three other cast members were flown out there to speak on a panel about Harlem Heights.

We saw a brief clip (or what the industry folk call a ‘sizzle reel’) of the show and then answered questions from various publications like the Toronto Sun and NY Daily News. After I got over the initial shock of “Holy Sh*t, I am on t.v.!” I came to my senses and answered the questions that the critics had. The panel was actually fun, I was expecting them to be cranky and kinda invasive but to my surprise everyone was really cool. After we finished I had about a ten minute convo with Bill Harris, the entertainment critic for the Toronto Sun, about basketball

Yeah, that’s us!(photo. BET)

I woke up this morning to mad emails and texts saying that there was press all over the web about the show. My dad even sent me a link to a daily news article. I knew this was coming but it seems like yesterday I just started filming. I even got to see the billboard (pictured above) that is going to be up all over NY and some other select cities. I think if I ever get that “Hey, aren’t you the guy from…” I’ll just say “Nah, I hear that me and that guy look alike all the time.”

LA was a fun trip. The party they threw for us was bonkers and the weather was lovely out there. I didn’t want to leave! lol. I will definitely keep you guys posted on what’s going on with the show. It premieres March 2nd at 10pm so check it out!

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSDimeMagStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP