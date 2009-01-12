It Has Begun…

Remember a while back I told you guys I was going to be on a reality show. Well, this past weekend I was out in Los Angeles for the Television Critics Association’s preview of the show. Me, along with three other cast members were flown out there to speak on a panel about Harlem Heights.
We saw a brief clip (or what the industry folk call a ‘sizzle reel’) of the show and then answered questions from various publications like the Toronto Sun and NY Daily News. After I got over the initial shock of “Holy Sh*t, I am on t.v.!” I came to my senses and answered the questions that the critics had. The panel was actually fun, I was expecting them to be cranky and kinda invasive but to my surprise everyone was really cool. After we finished I had about a ten minute convo with Bill Harris, the entertainment critic for the Toronto Sun, about basketball
I woke up this morning to mad emails and texts saying that there was press all over the web about the show. My dad even sent me a link to a daily news article. I knew this was coming but it seems like yesterday I just started filming. I even got to see the billboard (pictured above) that is going to be up all over NY and some other select cities. I think if I ever get that “Hey, aren’t you the guy from…” I’ll just say “Nah, I hear that me and that guy look alike all the time.”
LA was a fun trip. The party they threw for us was bonkers and the weather was lovely out there. I didn’t want to leave! lol. I will definitely keep you guys posted on what’s going on with the show. It premieres March 2nd at 10pm so check it out!
Congrats Man…Take full advantage…I’m sure you are already on it and making connections.
So what you gonna hit Ashley?
I am assuming Ashley is the one on the left in the photo
THOSE LADIES ARE DAMN FINE … ALTHOUGH MY WHITE ASS WILL NEVER HAVE A SHOT WITH EITHER OF THEM :(
Why is that guy in that pic, second guy from the left, holding his junk?
What is the show name? It isn’t that new show “Tool Academy” is it?
Will somebody please block This POS from posting?
Heckler is called a hillbilly where I come from…
Will someone block this POS from posting…
Heckler is called a hillbilly where I come from
Ha ha! Thank you.
Will check it out CGF…
it’s gonna be like 227 meets Cheers
Toronto Sun Bill Harris hahah i read his articles on sundays that’s the dood with the glasses moustache right????
LOL @ 227 meets Cheers. I can’t even think what that would be like. A bunch of black people at a bar or what?
Anyway CGF way to keep that DIME movement poppin off.
Hey I know dude holdin his junk but for a second cause everyone is in black I thought the girl was palmin it lol.
So are they going to let you find a way to squeeze a word in about DIME or at least let you walk around with a mag in your hand?
@ Gee,
I was waiting for you to post man! LOL. You know I couldn’t do a show without a Dime being in it! 227 meets Cheers…sh*t, that is a show i’d watch. LOL
I’m sure you’ll definitely like it. It’s a bunch of friends kickin it and trying to make it in the big city. WOW…I sound like a PR guy. …just check it out March 2nd!
-cgf
Since it might cause problems if you hook up with any of those women, I will gladly volunteer to hang out with them!
CGF you know I was going to get in on it. I most def. will be watching and get some folk to check it out too.
Yo your show has to be better than over half the reality shows they already got out and have coming out. I ain’t even mad at you playboi. Shoot I’m tryna be on somebody screen, album or something at some point lol.
You got to have your own movement too!
Man congrats and do what you do! Rollin 2 movements at once. The CGF movement and the DIME movement. Hate to sound youngfed’ish but “Get yo money!”.
Bonkers
fo r aminute i thought there was a show with look a likes..you got obama timbaland and neyo!
movie star!
So, it’s a show about young profs in Harlem.
Yet they flew everyone out too L.A, Had the press coference there and threw the party there.
Thats some Hollywood logic.
Ha Ha CGF I thort you were Dame Dash for a quick minute then.
and LOL @ Gee, dude i squinted at that picture and it does look like that chick is palmin that dudes vegetables. Even if she has got one long arm.
do it big, then… Landon must hate that picture.
Which one in the pic are you CGF?
Wait a min your probably the only one wit sneaks on huh?
Yessir!!! That is me! LOL.
Ya’ll know I gotta rock sneakers, anything less is uncivilized!
-cgf
CGF ON THE REALITY SHOWS NOW. I WILL BE TUNING IN MY BOY. NOW THIS IS A VERY LONG WAY FROM STADIUM STUFF.. LOL. CONGRATS.. P.S. PLEASE KNOCK DOWN A BAD ONE FOR YA BOY