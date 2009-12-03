The debate can end, we can put away the puppets, it is official: Kobe Bryant is the best player in the NBA and it isn’t even close. Sporting News released their top 50 current NBA players, Kobe sat on top of the list earning 62 first place votes (LeBron James earned 34 and Dwyane Wade earned 11). The list was compiled from the votes of 107 basketball experts including 28 hall of famers. The voters were swayed by Kobe maturation into his leadership role, at least according to Magic Johnson.

“I think what we’ve seen from Kobe in the last two, three years is that he has become an incredible leader,” Magic Johnson said about Bryant. “That was the only thing he had to do that was left on his resume. Before, there was no question that he was the best basketball player in the world, like he is now. He was dominant every night, but he didn’t take on that leadership role. … Now, he is the total package.”

The voters seem pretty accurate with their top ten. Joining Kobe, LeBron and D-Wade in the top five are Dwight Howard and Tim Duncan, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Carmelo Anthony and Paul Pierce round of the top 10. After the top 10 there is plenty of room for debate but the list passes the eye test up until number 24.

According to the panel, the 24th best player in the NBA today is Tracy McGrady. When I first saw T-Mac at number 24, I thought that it was the top 50 players of this decade but after rereading the article, they clearly state it is the best players today. T-Mac was a great scorer when he was healthy, but he hasn’t suited up for a NBA game since February. To put T-Mac ahead of Joe Johnson (#25), Ray Allen (#27) and leave players like Kevin Martin and Gerald Wallace off the list just doesn’t seem right. There are some other head scratching selections on this list (such as Charlie Villanueva being selected over LaMarcus Aldridge). You can pass your own judgements about Sporting New’s Top 50 here.

Who do you think was too low or too high on the list? Who was left off and should be on? Who was put on and should have been left off?

Follow Kellan on Twitter at @itskels22.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE