The debate can end, we can put away the puppets, it is official: Kobe Bryant is the best player in the NBA and it isn’t even close. Sporting News released their top 50 current NBA players, Kobe sat on top of the list earning 62 first place votes (LeBron James earned 34 and Dwyane Wade earned 11). The list was compiled from the votes of 107 basketball experts including 28 hall of famers. The voters were swayed by Kobe maturation into his leadership role, at least according to Magic Johnson.
“I think what we’ve seen from Kobe in the last two, three years is that he has become an incredible leader,” Magic Johnson said about Bryant. “That was the only thing he had to do that was left on his resume. Before, there was no question that he was the best basketball player in the world, like he is now. He was dominant every night, but he didn’t take on that leadership role. … Now, he is the total package.”
The voters seem pretty accurate with their top ten. Joining Kobe, LeBron and D-Wade in the top five are Dwight Howard and Tim Duncan, Chris Paul, Kevin Garnett, Dirk Nowitzki, Carmelo Anthony and Paul Pierce round of the top 10. After the top 10 there is plenty of room for debate but the list passes the eye test up until number 24.
According to the panel, the 24th best player in the NBA today is Tracy McGrady. When I first saw T-Mac at number 24, I thought that it was the top 50 players of this decade but after rereading the article, they clearly state it is the best players today. T-Mac was a great scorer when he was healthy, but he hasn’t suited up for a NBA game since February. To put T-Mac ahead of Joe Johnson (#25), Ray Allen (#27) and leave players like Kevin Martin and Gerald Wallace off the list just doesn’t seem right. There are some other head scratching selections on this list (such as Charlie Villanueva being selected over LaMarcus Aldridge). You can pass your own judgements about Sporting New’s Top 50 here.
Who do you think was too low or too high on the list? Who was left off and should be on? Who was put on and should have been left off?
dude these debates are silly.
if you give Lebron a coach like Phil Jackson and a supporting cast like the LAL, he will win a ‘chip. If you put Kobe on the Cavs, he will lose to a team like Magic or Boston or whatever.
They are both great players and people are gonna have diff opinions. arguing about it is kinda old…
I never have many expectations for these list’s. They are mostly biased to say the least. I understand that Dwight Howard is a beast physically but to say he’s the 4th best player in the NBA, when he is the 4th option on his team in highly rediculous. Tim Ducan is great, but he isn’t what he used to be, same can be said for kevin Garnett. So the top 10 can be switched around a lil inmy point of view. Carmelo deserves to be higher, not many individuals are playing better then him right now, let alone 8.
@1 Kobe complained for the coaches and players around him. People call him whiney and what not but when he isn’t contending for a championship he demands a trade. He expects nothing but greatness. Kobe wouldn’t allow himself to wither away on a Mike Brown team with minimal talent around him. He’d demand change and THAT is why he’s the greatest. He does what needs to be done in order to be the best player on the best team. It’s called leading, it’s called competing, it’s called managing up, etc…
@ 3 – I like your point, but imagine if everyone in the League was “the Greatest” and demanded such things of their teams. Nothing would ever get done in the NBA! Most players go out and play to the best of their ability with what teammates they have.
Uh huh. The list asked for “greatest player.” That is different from “best player right now.” That’s why Shaq is rated so highly.
Yeah, these lists are definitely getting old. Howard as #4 is preposterous, but I won’t waste my time arguing against it. Not worth the time.
Where are Caron Butler, Jason Terry, Allen Iverson, Rip Hamilton?
Kevin Durant is good but not better than Joe Johnson!
I guess people are scared to say it but SHAQ is NOT a TOP 25 player. Gasol and Bosh are better.
Chris Kaman is better than Al Horford
Rashard Lewis is better than Richard Jefferson
Antawn Jamison is better than Andre Iggy
Stephen Jackson can make a case to be on this list too.
How are T-Mac and Arenas even on this list?
oh yeah, Al Jefferson! nuff said
IF IF IF.. Kobe and Bron are 2 different players.. Lol thats all everyone can say.. If Bron had this, had that.. WOMP WOMP WOMP..
Melo took his team the playoffs his rookie year in the WEST.. how did Lebron fare in the East the same year as a rookie?? oh snap he missed the playoffs..
And who did Kobe drag with him into the playoffs by himself?? Smush and Kwame?? there aint no excuses for the boy wonder no more.. he only sniffed the Finals cuz the Pistons were LAZY.. he doesnt have the drive to be on Kobe’s level.. and thats why he isnt..
But aye is 28 HALL OF FAMERS and baskethall heads all around say it who are they right Dmitry??
LMAO nearly doubled Lebrons votes.. OUCH.. now a Kobe or Jordan would take this survey and use it as motivation to get hit that next level??
HONESTLY Lebron fans.. do you think he will??
To be fair, it’s not like this is just some sportswriter’s list. Look at the panel, it’s pretty impressive. That being said, I have problems with the list too (Shaq and Arenas too high, Carmelo and D-Will slightly too low, McGrady even being on the list).
The biggest problem is the inclusion of Villanueva. Who gave him a vote? No way …
But, the top 10 is basically that, I would include D-Will, maybe on Pierce’s spot.
@Sayitaintso
I guess that’s a valid point, but that makes him the greatest NBA politician doesn’t it? I thought we were talking about basketball. Still, I see where you’re coming from. I also think that Lebron needs to get more pissed and more loud about the shit job Ferry has done.
@LakeShow84
Even when i disagree with you usually I respect your opinion. Kobe won his chips with the most dominant player at C and as part of an extremely stacked team. That’s a fact. His drive is huge, but so is his bitch-ness, like when he gave up in game 7 against phoenix and in game 6 against Boston.
but that’s not even the point. I never picked Lebron over Kobe in my post. My point was, this is a silly argument. Let’s give them both the benefit of a full career and then decide.
It is Official: Water is wet
Trying to figure out if they are saying they’re great right now, their current status or great players in the NBA over their career?
Because why is McGrady even on the list if its today, and why would Shaq be so low if its based on their NBA career and still playing today?
@Lakeshow – If Lebron needs this survey to take him to the next level, then he has a problem.
Kobe is better today, but Lebron is better than Kobe was at this same time in his career. How soon we forget those 3 pointers for airballs. And please don’t say its all Kobe, since getting Gasol back they are definitely at another level, it does matter who you are surrounded by.
haha snook
the headline of this post is so ridiculous…
just b/c sporting news says kobe is the best means that the debate is over? cmon man.
even you guys say…the fact that charlie v is ranked higher than LA and TMAC ranked higher than all those other guys listed…shows that this list is bogus.
Does it really matter? Not many of the former players actually watch NBA games. You can always tell when they try to do announcing.
Listen to Steve smith, Antonio Davis, Eric Snow, Brent Barry, Chris Webber, and Charles Barkley every week… none of them (especially Charles) know anything about 90% of your favorite teams roster. The people you want to listen to are the current NBA coaches and the current players. Mike Fratello, Avery Johnson, and Doug Collins also do their homework and seem the watch a lot of basketball. Stan Van Gundy, Mark Jackson, Marv Albert, Kevin Harlan, Ernie Johnson, and so many other “experts” only seem to know about the star players and have no clue about guys like Thabo Sefalosha, Jeff Green, Travis Outlaw, or David Lee.
Kobe #1
Bron #1A
Bron takes these reigns once Kobe hangs it up, or when Bron actually wins something against Kobe. Good debate fodder for sure. Charlie V.???? WTF, this list is shaky at best.
@number 1: if if lebron was put onto the la lakers team he’d win a championship? LOL
Lebron’s team is stacked in the weak east and he can’t even get back to the finals. What’s even funnier is the only time he did was that injury plagued year where lebron shot about 20ft in game 7. It was ridiculous, he was barely even being touched. IF IF…KOBE was in the weak east he’d kill all those team’s wit a bigger record.
btw.. if lebron can’t win wit shaq he’s just another allen iverson. a tall 6’9 a.i.
kudos – really? can’t win with Shaq? This isn’t your father’s Shaq. He can be dominate for 2 minute stretches but that’s all your getting.
I tell you what, I’d like LBJ to stay in Ctown, but I like the Brooklyn gig better than NY. Devin Harris & Brook Lopez and could bring another max player with him. Talk about taking an 0-18 team and turning them into a contender the next year. That’d be interesting.
Great! Kobe’s ego just got stroked by the Sporting News.
@18 kudos
This is the best quote “Lebron’s team is stacked”
Have you forgotten that Varagina is on that team? Doesn’t matter who he has, as long as Varagina is on the team.
WHERE THE HECK IS ALLEN IVERSON????? ARE YOU SERIOUS?
CARON BUTLER???
But SHANE BATTIER is on the list???? SERIOUSLY!!
That is ridiculous!!!
@1
“if you give Lebron a coach like Phil Jackson and a supporting cast like the LAL, he will win a ‘chip. If you put Kobe on the Cavs, he will lose to a team like Magic or Boston or whatever.”
I don’t like kobe… but isn’t that what Lebron did last year? hahahaha
@ Dmitry
Ill give u that.. we should evaluate at the end of the career.. just cracks me up with the IF, IF, IF’s..
@ Claw
That “at this age” arguement dont hold up no more bruh.. at 24-25 Kobes was already one of the best player in the league.. ask Shaq.. and he was making all the passes Lebron makes now.. he was just the 2nd option and played in the Triangle.. Oh yeah and Kobe was also a lockdown defender at 24-25, not a highlight defender.. lol those airballs were when he was what, 19??
And he needs the list.. with everyone blowing him off to be the biggest thing since Jesus he needs some motivation.. Mike Brown aint doing it and no one in the Cavs organization is..
And Jordan and Kobe WOULD use this list.. does that make them weak or something??
LMAO @ #13
I agree that opining on someone’s “best” list can be ridiculous, but I respect this particular list given the composition of the panel (like #10 said).
The HOFers and basketball minds who were asked to rank the players actually know som’n about ball…which is a breath of fresh air considering how often we have to hear what local sportswriters think
I don’t agree with all the rankings, but the players–more or less–seem in be the right range…
And for the LBJ d*ck riders, black mamba received almost 2x as many 1st place votes as him…som’n to think about
14 years in and still crapping on the league.
If people watched the game and not the box score/statline they wouldn’t be surprised at this selection. The guy is playing at a level for the 2 guard position only reached by MJ.
@Lakeshow – Lets see, averages in their 6th year:
Points – Lebron 28.4 to Kobe’s 25.2
Boards – LBJ 7.6 to 5.5
Assists – LBJ 7.2 to 5.5 (same numbers for assists/boards)
Kobe a better defender
Steals – LBJ 1.7 to 1.5
Blocks – LBJ 1.1 to 0.4
Oh yeah, great 3 point shooter
3 Point % – LBJ 34% to Kobe’s 25%, Kobe was better at 3’s when he was 19
Kobe was a better FT shooter at 83% to Lebron’s 78%, so you got that going for ya.
Numbers don’t lie, but rankings by Mugsy and Mark Eaton aren’t going to have you losing any sleep.
Do have to agree with you on Mike Brown, we can talk about players surrounding these two but Phil Jackson since returning has really upped his leadership skills.
Kobe was getting ignored by teamates, and when he refused to shoot against the Suns in the elmination game, he hit a low on the basketball court.
Kobe has since elevated his game and Phil needs more props to getting him to this point.
@Lakeshow84
Dude, your first argument is ridiculous. Comparing Lebron’s rookie year with Kobe’s what, 8th year? If you want to do that, compare their rookie years. Sure, Kobe’s team went to the playoffs, but do you really think his 15 minutes and 8 points got them there?
Just want to say, the list is compiled by HOF’ers, I didnt play in the L, but I do play in leagues around the country, I agree there are a few suspect names but not too bad (WHERE THE HECK IS ALLEN IVERSON????? ARE YOU SERIOUS?CARON BUTLER??? DOnt know who said it but I totally agree). But I have to go with their opinion because they played in the L t the highest level, they know more than you or I what it takes to be great in the NBA. You gotta respect that, just the fact that some great college players come to the NBA and become scrubs or cant stay in the NBA lets you know, the NBA is a different animal and sport than the game of basketball that you and I play.
There are a lot of questionable calls on this list. Just looking at it I’m wondering why Shaq is so high on the list at this point in his career? OJ Mayo is really a top 50 player in the NBA? wow. Why is Villanueva up here? Why is Andrew Bynum up here? That’s just for starters. I’m making my own list.
Shaq is severly overrated. He’s no better than Eric dampier at this point
All of DIME staff is probably crying there eyes out when they saw lebron at 2. lol
Shaq at 16 is ridiculous…Hedo, Charlie Villanueva, and Shane Battier need to step off this list…
Im just gonna say this about da boi Vince Carter, cuz Kobe and LBJ has too many people danglin from there balls anyway..lol, Vince should be at least top 10-15 for getting a lesser talented nets team in the playoffs last year.since he has look at da shit they have goin on..Tmac and Gilbert are in his class as far as talent wise, but yet they are above him..SMFH..I Out Like Ribs On Oprah’s Dinnertable..peace.
Im just gonna say this about da boi Vince Carter, cuz Kobe and LBJ has too many people danglin from there balls anyway..lol, Vince should be at least top 10-15 for getting a lesser talented nets team in the playoffs last year.since he has look at da shit they have goin on..Tmac and Gilbert are in his class as far as talent wise, but Has missed about 2 years of play and yet they are above him..SMFH..Im Out Like Ribs On Oprah’s Dinnertable..peace.
“If people watched the game and not the box score/statline they wouldn’t be surprised at this selection. The guy is playing at a level for the 2 guard position only reached by MJ.”
Just read that Claw.. LMAO and come on doo u should know im not a stat guy cuz they tell half the story.. cracks me up how fast peeps are to jump up with “WELL LOOK”.. lol and those defensive stats dont mean jack to me cuz
A) Kobe MANS UP the best player beginning to finish.. Lebron only does it when it seems fit.. and dont the Cavs run a certain type of zone?? real question i dont know..
B) defensive stats dont mean shit when it comes to being a STOPPER.. and STOPPERS knows this.. the best thing a defender can do is keep the ball out of said players hands and if he does that he’ll end up with NO STEALS OR BLOCKS.. Kobe avg more steals than Artest this year but who is really doing all the dirty work??
And i would like to point out on the offensive stats, Kobes did it in a TEAMWORK system where you move the ball AND he did it deferring to mark ass Shaq and playing as Robin.. like i said with as much as Lebron massages the ball he SHOULD be avg those offensive #’s.. his assists are a bonus..
Only Lebron got on Kobes is court vision and stupid hops..
And my final peace out to Lebron fans??
It didnt the Mamba 5-6-7 years to hit no buzzer beater lol..
Im Out Like Ribs On Oprah’s Dinnertable..peace..
lol
buzzer beaters overrated. real players win it before the buzzer
kudos
wow man that was a bad post. stacked team??? cant win with shaq?? wtf are u talking about??
lakeshow
your first post was kinda how can i put this?? not good. u said lebron missed the playoffs well didnt he take scrubs to the finals also?? kobe didnt. u gotta look at things both ways.
now on the article i dont mind seeing kobe at one but it funny how the title says its official. when did these 100 plus so called experts became the ultimate authority??
cant complain my boy manu is top 25
Rudy Gay and OJ Mayo? Fuck! These cats don’t know how to play defense at all. They only have the word SHOOTING in their minds. I also don’t agree in putting Ron Artest. This freak has to stop his non-sense gimmicks. He is very desperate of winning a chip for joining the Lakers. And what about not including Iverson? If we’re talking about the present, then Shaq shouldn’t be on the list. This is completely insane.
All you Kobe-haters can go f—off! Kobe’s better than Lebron PERIOD! Hall of Famers, coaches,and basketball executives voted on this! They know a lot more than a lot of the knuckleheads who reply to these articles! Kobe is a better scorer,3-point shooter,mid-range shooter, and ball handler. He’s also a better post-up player and defender. The purest way to know Kobe’s better is to hypothetically take away their athleticism. If you take Lebron’s athleticism away,and you take Kobe’s athleticism away, who’s better? It’s not even close! Kobe is far and away better than Lebron! And far and away the best in the game!
Koooooobbeeee…swisshhhhh and one!
81 points enough said!
I’ve never seen the sports world turn on a talent like I’ve seen basketball fans turn on Tracy McGrady. F*ck optimism, right? He can’t at least make a respectable Grant Hill comeback!?
@Lakeshow
Only time people don’t look at stats is when they don’t back up your argument.
So you are telling me that Kobe is a “Stopper” and Defending the better guard/forward on the other team. If you are guarding the best player, he’s still going to get the rock, guys will force passes to him because he is the best player. What does that lead to if you actually can play D? Steals maybe?
I thought you played ball? Cmon, flip the script, when “Kobe Stoppers” like Raja Bell play him I think he actually gets the ball more.
@ Biggs your argument is to take away their athleticism? So both players would suck and wouldn’t be in the L, now if we took their arms away Lebron would kill Kobe!
I might know more than Mark Eaton, wonder what the hell he’s doing, probably owns a Bob’s Big Boy or something, dude looked like he got lost trying to find a logging camp.
@DMC – Like the comparison to Hill, I think McGrady won’t be the alpha male anymore but would still be a starter that could show flashes but not be consistent. Sort of how he plays in the playoffs.
Claw, All I’m saying is that if you take away their athleticism,Kobe’s a better shooter, better ball handler, better footwork, and better fundamentals than Lebron! And actually, Kobe wouldn’t suck if you took away his athleticism. He’d just be another Larry Bird! Even Larry Bird himself said that he can’t run or jump! But you’re right about Lebron sucking if you take away his athleticism! Just admit KOBE’S BETTER THAN LEBRON!!!!
@ Claw..
i dont think u know shit about basketball lol
how was this even a debate…last night was just ill..a hollywood script could not do the end of the game justice…hand down man down!!! black mamba strikes again!!!
This by far has to be the most ridiculous debate on every basketball site on the internet.
If Lebron was not around would there be a lot of Kobe haters saying he is not the best player in the game today??
Here is a question for you all who has the highest basketball IQ between Lebron and Kobe??????????????