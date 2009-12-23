It Took A Few Years, But Channing Frye Is Back

Rewind time back to the spring of 2006. Channing Frye had just completed his rookie season with the Knicks, where he averaged 12.3 ppg and 5.7 rpg and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team. He was hailed as the team’s big man for the future and was considered Isiah Thomas’ (Knicks GM at the time) latest draft gem behind Tracy McGrady and Damon Stoudamire.

But instead of building on his stellar first-year, Frye’s play digressed. As his numbers and confidence dropped his second season, so did his stock. The player that was once labeled “untouchable” to other teams was all of a sudden more available than a band geek’s Saturday night. In the 2007 offseason, the Knicks traded away Frye to the Blazers and in his two years in the Rose City, Channing once again saw his minutes and stats decline. At the end of last season, Frye was averaging a career-low 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 11.8 minutes.

Regardless of his poor season, Frye was able to score a contract with his hometown team, the Suns last summer. The change of scenery and new role has resurrected Channing’s career. He is now playing with one of the best and most unselfish point guards in the game in Steve Nash. He is playing in a system that favors athletic forwards who can shoot the ball and run the floor. As of today, the former Arizona Wildcat is putting up his best numbers since he was a rookie: 12.1 ppg and 5.9 rpg while shooting 45.2 percent from the three (10th in the league).

Probably, the most eye-opening stat of Channing’s season has been his three-point makes. In 28 games, Frye has connected on 71 threes. He’s only hit 20 threes total and has only attempted 70 threes total in his first four seasons in the league. He attempts almost 6 threes a game, which is high for even a shooting guard. The inside/outside frontcourt that he forms with Amar’e Stoudemire has worked almost perfectly. Frye has been especially productive at home, where he averages 15.3 points, 5.9 boards and hitting an unheard of 58 percent from beyond-the-arc. And being slim and modestly athletic, Frye has also benefited from the Suns’ high-paced offense by getting easy transition buckets. Being at home also helps.

“I’m very comfortable. I’m just trying to continue doing the right thing and playing the right way,” Frye told The Oregonian last week. “For me, it’s about continuing to get better and take advantage of this opportunity.”

Frye is definitely in the running for Most-Improved Player. If he wins it, it would be based on stats rather than actual improvement. Frye has always had these talents but wasn’t in the right situation or system that would allow him to showcase them. When the Blazers visited New York earlier this month, I heard LaMarcus Aldridge tell another reporter that Frye could always knock down the three. Just like Howard Eisley in Utah or Shawn Marion in Phoenix, Frye is a product of a favorable system. And that’s not meant as a bad thing.

Does Frye have a chance to win Most Improved Player?