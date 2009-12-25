It’s A Fantasy Christmas 2009

With Christmas upon us, it’s time to talk about fantasy basketball thus far this season with a festive perspective. Let’s pretend that we’re casting NBA players for an ostentatious Christmas play, with many of the typical Christmas characters written into the script. Here are the players that would be good candidates for each role, based on their fantasy performances so far and their anticipated values in 2010.
Elves (they do a lot of important work but rarely get the credit they deserve):
Beno Udrih (PG/SG â€“ Kings)
Carl Landry (SF/PF â€“ Rockets)
Brendan Haywood (C â€“ Wizards)
Jason Thompson (SF/PF/C â€“ Kings)
Ersan Ilyasova (SF/PF â€“ Bucks)
Gingerbread men (endearing and tasty, but fragile):
Tim Duncan (PF/C â€“ Spurs)
Marcus Camby (PF/C â€“ Clippers)
Kevin Garnett (PF â€“ Celtics)
Nene (PF/C â€“ Nuggets)
Carlos Boozer (PF/C â€“ Jazz)
Tiny Tim (familiar with crutches, recovered health is their key to triumph):
Kevin Martin (SG â€“ Kings)
Danny Granger (SG/SF/PF â€“ Pacers)
Richard Hamilton (SG/SF â€“ Pistons)
Mike Miller (SG/SF â€“ Wizards)
Tyrus Thomas (SF/PF â€“ Bulls)
Frosty the Snowman (ice cold â€“ shooting, that is):
John Salmons (SG/SF â€“ Bulls)
Stephen Jackson (SG/SF/PF â€“ Bobcats)
Vince Carter (SG/SF â€“ Magic)
Chauncey Billups (PG â€“ Nuggets)
Rasheed Wallace (PF/C â€“ Celtics)
Stocking stuffers (once unloaded, they’ll put smiles on your faces):
DeJuan Blair (SF/PF/C â€“ Spurs)
Tony Allen (SG/SF â€“ Celtics)
Ty Lawson (PG/SG â€“ Nuggets)
Matt Barnes (SG/SF â€“ Magic)
Drew Gooden (PF/C â€“ Mavericks)
Naughty (need more be said?):
Shawn Marion (SF/PF â€“ Mavericks)
Tony Parker (PG â€“ Spurs)
Andre Miller (PG â€“ Blazers)
Richard Jefferson (SF â€“ Spurs)
Jose Calderon (PG â€“ Raptors)
Nice (see above):
Tyreke Evans (PG/SG â€“ Kings)
Marc Gasol (C â€“ Grizzlies)
Troy Murphy (PF/C â€“ Pacers)
Luol Deng (SG/SF â€“ Bulls)
Joakim Noah (PF/C â€“ Bulls)
Santa Claus (the head honcho of the holiday, with countless gifts in tow):
Chris Paul (PG â€“ Hornets)
Dirk Nowitzki (PF â€“ Mavericks)
LeBron James (SF â€“ Cavaliers)
Kobe Bryant (SG â€“ Lakers)
Kevin Durant (SG/SF â€“ Thunder)
What do you think? Are there any other players who should be considered for these roles, or others?
Happy holidays!
is that the legendary kobe stopper?
not even mentioning the top scorer…
Yes,where’s Melo?
agree with #2 & #3
They’re too busy riding kobe & lebron’s jock (like everyone else) to mention melo
Carmelo, Pau Gasol and Tim Duncan were all considerations for “Santa,” but they’re not quite in the top five.
In fantasy terms, points are the most common commodity so bringing up his scoring prowess isn’t worth much in this discussion. He was considered for the “Nice” section too, but his performance this season isn’t as surprising to most owners as the ones in that list.
Greg Oden goes both into the category of Tiny Tim and the Gingerbread man
Danny Granger needs to be a gingerbread man
i would have added barea in the elves category.
got to put gerald wallace in the nice category
oh and lets not forget David Lee
Awesome list! Actually made me laugh!
Doc! Need your help quick.
Someone dropped Felton. Should I drop Duhon/Gallinari and pick him up?
Thanks.
Should I be looking to drop Marion?
He’s not as productive as I thought.
@Duck: I’d rather have Gallo than Felton, but Duhon could be a decent swap for him. Duhon has a higher ceiling though.
It’s tough to drop Marion. Try to deal him first.
i have read your blof for long time. but i never left any words.
just wanna say thank U, and wish you merry christmax and happy new year
should i drop marreese speights for corey brewer?
definitely need ariza for cold shooter… dude is shooting 37% from the field
Shoulda thrown Shannon brown…… Nowhere
hahaha
Australia rulz
@ejay: Brewer is more dynamic, but Speights is still better for FG% and rebounds. If you need threes and steals, Brewer could be a better pickup, but Speights is better and more steady overall.
So I’m trying to trade my Duncan/Ellis for someone’s CP3/PGasol. Am I pushing it with this trade? I added up the points and they were even, but I just wanted your opinion on this.
Thanks.
Doc-Zydrunas Ilgauskas or Serge Ibaka? They’re the only 2 centers in my league that look somewhat attractive. Thanks again!
@Duck: Yeah, you’re reaching.
@the lurker: Short-term, Big Z. Long-term this season, Ibaka.
Doc, Speights fell of the planet last week, where’d he go? Am I better off goin back to Brand or pickin up Yi instead?
@DoubleA: Brand and Speights will limit each other’s values going forward, so it’s almost a coin flip between them. Yi is promising but he’ll be inconsistent going forward, too.
Once he’s fully got his legs back, Speights will be a steady source of points, boards and shooting percentages.
Brand will get more steals/blocks, and Yi will hit more threes.
It really depends on what stats you’d like most.