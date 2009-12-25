It’s A Fantasy Christmas 2009

With Christmas upon us, it’s time to talk about fantasy basketball thus far this season with a festive perspective. Let’s pretend that we’re casting NBA players for an ostentatious Christmas play, with many of the typical Christmas characters written into the script. Here are the players that would be good candidates for each role, based on their fantasy performances so far and their anticipated values in 2010.

Elves (they do a lot of important work but rarely get the credit they deserve):

Beno Udrih (PG/SG â€“ Kings)

Carl Landry (SF/PF â€“ Rockets)

Brendan Haywood (C â€“ Wizards)

Jason Thompson (SF/PF/C â€“ Kings)

Ersan Ilyasova (SF/PF â€“ Bucks)

Gingerbread men (endearing and tasty, but fragile):

Tim Duncan (PF/C â€“ Spurs)

Marcus Camby (PF/C â€“ Clippers)

Kevin Garnett (PF â€“ Celtics)

Nene (PF/C â€“ Nuggets)

Carlos Boozer (PF/C â€“ Jazz)

Tiny Tim (familiar with crutches, recovered health is their key to triumph):

Kevin Martin (SG â€“ Kings)

Danny Granger (SG/SF/PF â€“ Pacers)

Richard Hamilton (SG/SF â€“ Pistons)

Mike Miller (SG/SF â€“ Wizards)

Tyrus Thomas (SF/PF â€“ Bulls)

Frosty the Snowman (ice cold â€“ shooting, that is):

John Salmons (SG/SF â€“ Bulls)

Stephen Jackson (SG/SF/PF â€“ Bobcats)

Vince Carter (SG/SF â€“ Magic)

Chauncey Billups (PG â€“ Nuggets)

Rasheed Wallace (PF/C â€“ Celtics)

Stocking stuffers (once unloaded, they’ll put smiles on your faces):

DeJuan Blair (SF/PF/C â€“ Spurs)

Tony Allen (SG/SF â€“ Celtics)

Ty Lawson (PG/SG â€“ Nuggets)

Matt Barnes (SG/SF â€“ Magic)

Drew Gooden (PF/C â€“ Mavericks)

Naughty (need more be said?):

Shawn Marion (SF/PF â€“ Mavericks)

Tony Parker (PG â€“ Spurs)

Andre Miller (PG â€“ Blazers)

Richard Jefferson (SF â€“ Spurs)

Jose Calderon (PG â€“ Raptors)

Nice (see above):

Tyreke Evans (PG/SG â€“ Kings)

Marc Gasol (C â€“ Grizzlies)

Troy Murphy (PF/C â€“ Pacers)

Luol Deng (SG/SF â€“ Bulls)

Joakim Noah (PF/C â€“ Bulls)

Santa Claus (the head honcho of the holiday, with countless gifts in tow):

Chris Paul (PG â€“ Hornets)

Dirk Nowitzki (PF â€“ Mavericks)

LeBron James (SF â€“ Cavaliers)

Kobe Bryant (SG â€“ Lakers)

Kevin Durant (SG/SF â€“ Thunder)

What do you think? Are there any other players who should be considered for these roles, or others?

Happy holidays!