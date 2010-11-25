It’s A Fantasy Thanksgiving: Turkeys and Gratitude

The glorious day of feasting we call Thanksgiving is upon us, which means it’s time to pause and reflect on the players that fantasy owners should be thankful for so far this season. But before we get into all that feel-good stuff, let’s list the players that have gobbled their way to turkey (i.e., bust) status with nearly a fifth of the 2010-11 NBA regular season in the books.

The 2010-11 All-Turkey Fantasy Team (So Far):

PG – Chauncey Billups: a trade seems like his best chance at recovering value at this point

SG – O.J. Mayo: his season so far smells like something worse than a mere slump

SF – Trevor Ariza: not even CP3 can save Ariza from his shooting woes

PF – Anthony Randolph: he’s busting so hard, fantasy owners may never trust him again

C – Robin Lopez: even before the knee sprain, he was downright dreadful

Bench:

– J.J. Hickson: doesn’t do much besides score

– LeBron James: top-35 numbers aren’t enough from a guy taken in the top three

– Rashard Lewis: if this is blackjack, he’s hitting with 20 — his terrible descent continues

– Marcus Thornton: promise from last season has faded thanks to his defensive struggles

– Mo Williams: groin issues aside, he’s failed to take the reins of the LeBron-less Cavs

– Brook Lopez: showing signs lately, but nowhere near the top-15 guy owners expected

– Tyreke Evans: all shooting percentages are down, along with points/rebounds/assists

– Joe Johnson: roller coaster who had better find his way before the “bust” label sticks

– Troy Murphy: injuries, coach are partly to blame, but he’s still been a huge letdown

– J.R. Smith: losing minutes to Gary Forbes, not a reliable source of anything

Now that we’ve got that off our chests, let’s shift back into the mode of giving thanks and acknowledge some players who have given their fantasy owners much to be grateful for so far this season.

The 2010-11 All-Gratitude Fantasy Team (So Far):

PG – Raymond Felton: he’s taking full advantage of that Knicks offense

SG – Manu Ginobili: playing out of his mind, but is it sustainable?

SF – Michael Beasley: finally making himself very relevant for fantasy purposes

PF – Paul Millsap: cooled off a bit, but he still boasts top-10 averages so far

C – Roy Hibbert: breakthrough season is in full swing, playing like a top-40 stud

Bench:

– Darko Milicic: stop rubbing your eyes — Manna is truly showing signs of life

– Luis Scola: wasn’t able to maintain his torrid start, but still a stud and is even blocking shots

– Serge Ibaka: stepped up big-time in Jeff Green‘s absence, ideal big-man averages

– Daniel Gibson: not only hitting threes, putting up great all-around numbers

– Kris Humphries: nobody saw him coming, has been a rock-solid meat-and-potatoes big man

– Kevin Garnett: reports of his improved health were no joke — he’s putting up top-25 numbers

– Tony Parker: dishing and thieving at career-high levels

– John Wall: exceeding expectations with top-15 value, strong assists, steals and threes

– Dorell Wright: began the season white-hot, slowed down but still nice mix of threes/steals/blocks

– Tyson Chandler: pleasant surprise, is even shooting 80 percent from the free-throw line

What do you think? Express your thanks for the players who have helped your fantasy teams so far this season.

Throughout the season, be sure to leave your questions, comments, concerns, trade offers, roster problems and more in the comments below.

