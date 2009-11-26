It’s a Fantasy Thanksgiving: Turkeys and Gratitude

Here’s a nod to the wonderful celebration of gluttony affectionately known as Thanksgiving. In view of this holiday, let’s take a moment to list this season’s fantasy turkeys (i.e. failures).

The 2009-10 All-Turkey Fantasy Team (So Far)

PG: Derrick Rose

SG: Caron Butler

SF: Gerald Wallace

PF: Kevin Garnett

C: Dwight Howard

Bench: Allen Iverson, Leandro Barbosa, Andre Miller, David West, Rasheed Wallace, Spencer Hawes

It’d be too bleak if we stopped here, so let’s finish things off with a quick look at some players that fantasy owners should be very thankful for so far in this young 2009-10 NBA season, in no particular order.

– Marc Gasol: He’s off to an incredible start and is giving his owners top-12 overall value right now, which is remarkable given that he was drafted in the last round of many drafts. With the lack of frontcourt depth in Memphis, there’s very little standing in the way of him finishing with a better fantasy season than his older brother.

– Brandon Jennings: Young Money has cooled off a bit lately, but he’s still a fantasy stud who has a shot at finishing 2009-10 with top-30 value. Rookies are usually unreliable in the realm of fantasy ball, but Jennings is making it very hard to be skeptical about his long-term value this season.

– Carmelo Anthony: He’s feasting on his opponents this year as his scoring, shooting percentages and steals are all up compared to his subpar 2008-09 campaign. ‘Melo could end the season as a top-10 fantasy player, which would be a big surprise to skeptics like yours truly.

– Lou Williams: He’s far exceeding the sleeper tag he earned coming into this season and is an absolute stud so far. Concerns about his field goal percentage, low assists and turnovers have been addressed as Williams is shooting 49.7 percent from the floor, handing out 5.1 assists and turning the ball over just 1.8 times per game so far this season. The turnovers are impressive given that he averaged 1.9 last season, when he played 11 fewer minutes per game.

– Joakim Noah: It looks like he’s picking up right where he left off during last season’s playoffs. Noah’s playing nine more minutes per game and is averaging 11.5/12 and 1.8 blocks per game and is giving his owners top-30 value so far.

Others to be thankful for: Andrei Kirilenko, Carlos Boozer, Channing Frye, Greg Oden, Danilo Gallinari, Carl Landry, Ersan Ilyasova, Chris Douglas-Roberts, Ben Wallace, Will Bynum, Andrew Bynum, Al Horford, Josh Smith, Andrea Bargnani, Trevor Ariza, Jason Thompson

What do you think? Express your thanks for the players who have helped your fantasy teams so far this season.