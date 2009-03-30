First Louis Amundson tried goon-ing it up, saying that Nene was a dirty player, and that he’s soft in reality.
But the Brazilian center isn’t going to stand and take those accusations without getting back at Amundson. Nene is appealing the $176,000 that he’s losing because of the two-game suspension, and he wants to set the record straight about who the real tough guy is.
“You learn that you don’t let a stupid dude take you out of the game because he’s nobody,” Nene said. “He doesn’t have much (game). He just goes over there and tries to get a contract. That was no head-butt. That is nothing. . . . If I do a head-butt, I break all of his face.”
Nene wouldn’t just crack Amundson if he head-butted him. He would break all of his face. Unfortunately, odds are we won’t get to see these two square off on the court again this season. Phoenix has a pretty steep hill to climb to get that eight-seed right now, and they’re not showing the signs of life that they’d need to if they were going to take that spot from Dallas. PHX is on a three-game skid right now, losing a virtual must-win game yesterday against Sacramento when they knew that Dallas would have their hands full with the Cavs in Cleveland.
These two teams don’t play again in the regular season either. So the only time they could square off before next year is in a dark alley somewhere. I’ll put my money on Nene.
Source: SI
I got a 20 on Nene also. Z-bo dropped Amundson with a quarter swing left hook. If he stepped into it, Amundson woulda been done.
The Brazilian “DRAGO”… i love it!
“if he dies, he dies”
Well, I’ll say this Amundson: He’ll at least try to stand up for himself. When Z-Bo swung on him, he did try to go after him while they were getting separated.
I must break you.
I’d take those bets… Louis could drop Nene.
z-bo didnt drop amundson. im just wondering if nene knows brazilian kickboxing or something
Nene the one-nut wonder? He’s pretty fragile.
I’d go with Steven Segal.
nene will capoeira amundson
Anyone remember that K MART punched Nene in the face at practice and got suspended right when he got traded to Denver????
I dont doubt that Amundson would stand up for himself, and the right punch at the right time can knock anyone out, but I really think Nene would eat his food, spit in his plate, piss in his cup and take a shit in his sink. Amundson would get knocked out.
I’m glad I’m the only one who thinks Louis would murk Nene in a bout. I’d walk away with everyone’s cash.
I can’t take Lou seriously until he gets rid of that stupid pony tail.
proper english nene! none of this “I do head-butt, i break his face” “he stare at me, I punch him in face” bullshit lol
shouldnt nene be just happy hes alive and can play pro ball?
that whole cancer deal could of messed his life up, he shouldnt be acting all tough and negative
IDL
I got 50 on Nene.I seen Admunson just get dropped from some bullshit.
didn’t this happen on a basketball court? despite all of the unwarranted hype around this, they will never fight. sorry to burst your bubble guys.
aj
nah men we are splitting that crap im betting on louis
btw gotta love nene calling someone a nobody hahahaha the only reason we know nene its because he lost a nut.
lol @3 lakeshow and 14 aslam
nene has lost a nut, guys… imagine how tough it is to go party and have fun with that… nene has got some psychological advantage already, if the fact that being hurt his entire nba career and recovering counts…
no way lou would win this… he might give him a fight and all, but again, he’s got two nuts to be low-blowed, hard to miss… nene’s just got one LOL
Amundson would kill Nene, that guy is amazingly strong, and Nene is amazingly soft
can dime just admit that if Amundson wasn’t white and sporting a pony tail that they’d be all over him for his intensity and charisma like they are with so many other players?
@ #21 — nope, not going to happen in this lifetime
re: Nene’s tough guy act . . . that entire denver team (well, most of them) are such pansies puffing their chest up all the time, thinking they ‘hard’. (or desiring to show their nipples all the time like kmart) i’ve never seen melo move faster than he did after his bitchslap . . . watch the replays, he ran all the way past midcourt, all the way to the other baseline and hit behind nene who was on the bench at the time. so, well, in relation to melo, i guess Nene is pretty tough.
Nene is much bigger than lou, but lou is a complete freakshow (in a bad way). in a streetfight you can’t really bet against the crazy meth addict over someone who has put in more time in the weightroom, can you? because the meth addict is willing to do crazy shit that the other guy wouldn’t even think about doing in a fight.
I’m talking about shitting on himself in the middle of the fight type of crazy shit . . .
Sorry, I put money on neither. I say Nate Robinson snuffs both of them in a fight. He’s proved his hoodness time and time again :)
Amar is hilarious
Lou’s face looks like it would be pretty hard to break
brazilian people are really fucked up. It’s not easy to survive in the most dangerous country on earth.
nÃªnÃª would break that n’sync-looking dude in half.