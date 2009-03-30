First Louis Amundson tried goon-ing it up, saying that Nene was a dirty player, and that he’s soft in reality.

But the Brazilian center isn’t going to stand and take those accusations without getting back at Amundson. Nene is appealing the $176,000 that he’s losing because of the two-game suspension, and he wants to set the record straight about who the real tough guy is.



“You learn that you don’t let a stupid dude take you out of the game because he’s nobody,” Nene said. “He doesn’t have much (game). He just goes over there and tries to get a contract. That was no head-butt. That is nothing. . . . If I do a head-butt, I break all of his face.”

Nene wouldn’t just crack Amundson if he head-butted him. He would break all of his face. Unfortunately, odds are we won’t get to see these two square off on the court again this season. Phoenix has a pretty steep hill to climb to get that eight-seed right now, and they’re not showing the signs of life that they’d need to if they were going to take that spot from Dallas. PHX is on a three-game skid right now, losing a virtual must-win game yesterday against Sacramento when they knew that Dallas would have their hands full with the Cavs in Cleveland.

These two teams don’t play again in the regular season either. So the only time they could square off before next year is in a dark alley somewhere. I’ll put my money on Nene.

Source: SI