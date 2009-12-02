It’s Official: Allen Iverson and Sixers agree to Deal

It’s official: A.I. is a 76er once again. This morning, Sixers President and General Manager Ed Stefanski announced that the franchise and Iverson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, with Stefanski saying, “In light of the recent injury to Lou Williams, which will sideline him for close to eight weeks, we felt that Allen was the best available free agent guard to help us at this time.”

We’ll have further analysis as the day goes on, including fantasy ramifications, but what is my initial thought on the deal?

I love it.

The other free agent guards they were looking at to bolster their backcourt were guys like Jerry Stackhouse, Antonio Daniels and Tyronn Lue. While A.I. isn’t the All-World talent he used to be, he’s a hell of a lot better than those three. Plus, the Sixers most likely gave him the basement-bargain deal – a vet minimum, pro-rated, non-guaranteed contract. If it doesn’t look like it’s working out for Philly as the season progresses, they can conceivably cut him with no consequences. This deal only helps Philly on the court and at the cash register.

Monday night’s home debut against the Nuggets might be the most anticipated Sixers game since their Finals run in 2001.

We’ll have more as the day goes on …