It’s Official: Allen Iverson and Sixers agree to Deal

It’s official: A.I. is a 76er once again. This morning, Sixers President and General Manager Ed Stefanski announced that the franchise and Iverson have agreed to terms on a one-year deal, with Stefanski saying, “In light of the recent injury to Lou Williams, which will sideline him for close to eight weeks, we felt that Allen was the best available free agent guard to help us at this time.”
We’ll have further analysis as the day goes on, including fantasy ramifications, but what is my initial thought on the deal?
I love it.
The other free agent guards they were looking at to bolster their backcourt were guys like Jerry Stackhouse, Antonio Daniels and Tyronn Lue. While A.I. isn’t the All-World talent he used to be, he’s a hell of a lot better than those three. Plus, the Sixers most likely gave him the basement-bargain deal – a vet minimum, pro-rated, non-guaranteed contract. If it doesn’t look like it’s working out for Philly as the season progresses, they can conceivably cut him with no consequences. This deal only helps Philly on the court and at the cash register.
Monday night’s home debut against the Nuggets might be the most anticipated Sixers game since their Finals run in 2001.
We’ll have more as the day goes on …
Thank goodness its over. Now move on to better more interesting stories.
Im’ glad he finally got a deal done. Now lets see wats left of his game. No excuses about starting or minutes anymore, just play and show the world wat he’s got left
Party Time!
Dang. Not a bad move for either party. I’m interested in seeing how he’s gonna play now. It’s been a while since he actually tried.
The Sixers should rock the unis Iverson wore in his rookie year for the game against the Nuggets!
does he start or off the bench?
what happens when lou williams comes back from injury?
same old story I guess
Circle of life man… Ya I agree they should rock his rookie year jerseys now that he’s got short hair again.. Just sucks the nuggets will blow them out.
yay. good for ai.
Hell Naw!I don’t like crybabies like A.I.
Lou williams is goin to the bench where he belongs when he comes back. No way in hell does jrue holiday starts another game
Welcome back home, AI. :)
a.i. has cornrows again.
This sucks for Holiday & Williams, but it is what it is. If Allen blows this deal I will burn his jersy and disowne him as one of the greatest.
Amazing. Let him go out in the city that still worships him. Now let’s see what’s left in the tank; he’s basically playing for the chance to continue his career – possibly on a contender.
YESSSS… I HOPE HE STAYS SO THAT I CAN SEE HIM PLAY WHEN HE COMES TO ORLANDO…ITS TIME TO START ROCKING MY WHITE AND RED PHILA AI JERSEY AGAIN!!!
THIS IS AWESOME!!!
@Jas
96 Jerseys are a great idea. U should think about geting into marketing!
@Celts Fan
U’re right, let’s see what he’s got left. it’s a chce he’s well deserved.
I like it. Now we can see what he’s got left. Its all on him now.
people in philidelphia are rejoicing.
they finally get to wear that jersey that has been sitting on there shelf for so long.
haha.
and yes, im excited to see him back in philly, called this since the beginning of the free agency started.
told ya so!
Outside of one of the contender teams…back to Philly is the best for AI. So when he is back near tops in scoring now that he should get his minutes again will all the AI haters stop saying he is washed up? He was never washed up he just did not see the court as much in Detroit so of course his numbers dropped.
If the Sixers marketing management were smart, they’d get AI to change his jersey number so that folk would buy his new one and not just bring out the old number 3 from their closet.
@ jonny taise
I see what u’re saying, but I think – keep the number, print new jerseys. Most people who own one will most likely want the new design to cap this off.
So is he gonna bitch if he don’t start? Or is he gonna be grateful and make it like his Kareem farewell tour.
I don’t think he’s really fallen off either. We will all witness next week. I’m happy for him. He’s a good dude who’s made some mistakes. But I’m glad he has the chance to leave on good terms, playing his heart out like he’s always done.
Dog and Pony show…..at least AI gets to be back in Philly. Just a shame he didnt understand much earlier what options he could have had in a more reduced role on a great team where he could cash in a chip. Nobody deserves one more than AI right now, guess it wasnt meant to be.
I’m showing some love for the Answer. It’s nice to see him back where he belongs.
[sportschump.net]