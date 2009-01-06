It’s Official – Carmelo Out 3-4 Weeks

It’s official, Carmelo Anthony is out for 3 to 4 weeks with a fractured metacarpal bone in his shooting hand. Keep in mind he played with the injury a bit last night and actually played well (though he did air ball a free throw) so there shouldn’t be too much to worry about when he does return. In the meantime, as I mentioned in the (Almost) Daily Fantasy, both JR Smith and Linas Kleiza (maybe with a splash of Anthony Carter and Dahntay Jones) will pick up the slack. My guess is that both Kleiza and JR will have their nice nights and although Kleiza could end being the more consistent one (and the starter), JR is going to have his huge nights. JR should be owned in most leagues and if you have the space, take the short term flier on Kleiza.
does Renaldo Balkman have any value because of this?
Get better Melo – dude is in my mind the best pure scorer in the league, Kobe himself even said so
Just say NO to drugs. First you are liking the cracked out AF1s, now you are talkin crazy…
Interesting call with Balkman. The answer is probably no, but Karl could give him minutes here and there and take time away from Smith and Kleiza.
I just dropped J.R. yesterday to pick up Wilson Chandler which, at the time, I thought was a decent move considering J.R. hadn’t been getting starter’s minutes. Now, I’m not so sure I shouldn’t try to pick J.R. back up. Your thoughts?
A good coach and a good team would take this time to rally without their star and show what they got. I guess we will see and time will tell.
thanks Doc… I just thought that w/ minutes Balkman could register Ariza-like numbers…
@ Ric Hardwood says:
“I just thought that w/ minutes Balkman could register Ariza-like numbers…”
Are you out of your Mother-F**kin Mind!
Why is Melo holding a beat up ass ball in the picture above? haha
mules – I’d much rather have Wilson Chandler for the long run.
Should i drop D.Rose for Jr.smith?
Melo is one of if not THE purest scorer in the League… Nobody else has what he has offensively. A deadly jumper, handle mean, mid range, 3 ball, attack the basket… He hasnt been much else, but a scorer he ABSOLUTELY is. better than LeBron, Wade shooting the ball. Better than Kobe posting up. Attacks the rim better than Dirk. Solid free throw shooter… I mean he’s complete offensively in putting the ball in the basket. Stop hatin bruh
Better than Kobe posting up??????? Yoooooooooooooooooo crazy! haha. Melo has no type of footwork compared to the Mamba in the paint. And since when was Dirk the Best at attacking the rim? haha. Are you even watching basketball Yoooo?
MeYOUhaha – WHAT???? This is JR Smith we’re talking about! NO!
doc, asked you a question last week, didnt get help
anyway, i have 2 guys on my roster im iffy about. Thad Young, and Al Thornton. wat trade would you recommend, for an elite star who owns a category, that i can pull off with those 2 guys? let me know please. thanks
Hard to see what kind of trade Thad Young can get you – the guys starting but doing very little fantasy-wise.
Trade those 2 for like Paul millsap. at the most?
Its official!!
The Celtics are losing to garbage teams!!
I am currently 1 point out of first place in a 12 team roto league. My roster:
Jason Kidd
Rajon Rondo
Derrick Rose
Peja Stojakovic
Stephen Jackson
Paul Pierce
Tracy McGrady
Carmelo Anthony
Shawn Marion
Udonis Haslem
Paul Milsap
Spencer Hawes
Nene
As you can see, my guys are a injured bunch right now. Available on the wire now are:
Kleiza, Tyson Chandler, Boozer, Russell Westbrook, Eric Gordon, Trevor Ariza, DJ Augustin, Kevin Love.
Any ideas out there? All opinions welcome.
Damn, Melo out, Nuggets out.
