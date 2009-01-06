It’s Official – Carmelo Out 3-4 Weeks

01.06.09 10 years ago
‘Melo

It’s official, Carmelo Anthony is out for 3 to 4 weeks with a fractured metacarpal bone in his shooting hand. Keep in mind he played with the injury a bit last night and actually played well (though he did air ball a free throw) so there shouldn’t be too much to worry about when he does return. In the meantime, as I mentioned in the (Almost) Daily Fantasy, both JR Smith and Linas Kleiza (maybe with a splash of Anthony Carter and Dahntay Jones) will pick up the slack. My guess is that both Kleiza and JR will have their nice nights and although Kleiza could end being the more consistent one (and the starter), JR is going to have his huge nights. JR should be owned in most leagues and if you have the space, take the short term flier on Kleiza.

TAGSDimeMagFantasy Doctor

