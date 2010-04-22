It’s Official: John Wall Is Heading To The NBA

Not that there was any doubt, but of all the NBA Draft prospects, it was kind of weird that John Wall (most likely the No. 1 overall pick) hadn’t declared yet. But that changed this morning. While the freshman phenom said he considered returning to school, it was the risk of injury that outweighed the reward of a potential NCAA championship. Smart move, John.
“I sat back about a week and a half and just realized we could win it (if he returned next season),” Wall told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “But there’s no guarantee what would happen next year. I just feel like it was an opportunity to go. After I talked with my family and the coaching staff I just felt like it was time to go.”
As for other underclassmen looking to declare, the deadline to enter their draft paperwork with the NBA is this Sunday. If these early entrants are just interested in testing the waters, they have until May 8 to pull out of the Draft and retain their college eligibility. That is, as long as they don’t sign with an agent.
What do you think? Will Wall be the No. 1 pick this June?
forgone conclusion
So far this ties all the Ricky Martin coming out articles for the “shit I already knew” news story of the year. Next up, Brett Farve contemplating retirement.
he will go number one in the draft but he shouldnt if u r tryin to win a title
This is more of a formality.
Ricky Martin was literally the last person in the world to find out he was gay.
It’s official: I really do not care
Sounds like he’s a lock to be top 2. If I had the first pick I wouldn’t take him (I like Turner). I honestly don’t know how good he’ll be in the NBA but I’m curious to find out.
He will be a star in the NBA no doubt… it depends on the needs of the team and the style of play. One system might suit Turner the other might be better for J. Wall.