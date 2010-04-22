It’s Official: John Wall Is Heading To The NBA

Not that there was any doubt, but of all the NBA Draft prospects, it was kind of weird that John Wall (most likely the No. 1 overall pick) hadn’t declared yet. But that changed this morning. While the freshman phenom said he considered returning to school, it was the risk of injury that outweighed the reward of a potential NCAA championship. Smart move, John.

“I sat back about a week and a half and just realized we could win it (if he returned next season),” Wall told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “But there’s no guarantee what would happen next year. I just feel like it was an opportunity to go. After I talked with my family and the coaching staff I just felt like it was time to go.”

As for other underclassmen looking to declare, the deadline to enter their draft paperwork with the NBA is this Sunday. If these early entrants are just interested in testing the waters, they have until May 8 to pull out of the Draft and retain their college eligibility. That is, as long as they don’t sign with an agent.

What do you think? Will Wall be the No. 1 pick this June?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.